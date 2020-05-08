AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Overclocked to Nearly 6 GHz

(Image credit: AMD)

In our AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and 3300X review we found out that AMD's new budget-oriented CPUs are admirably good overclockers. Our Ryzen 3 3300X hit 4.5 GHz on all cores without too much fuss, and the Ryzen 3100 didn't lag too far behind. However, pro overclockers take things to a new level, and TSAIK did just that, whipping out his LN2 supplies to overclock his Ryzen 3100.

TSAIK managed an impressive overclock of 5923.62 MHz using a base clock of 99.98 MHz and the multiplier set at 59.25. To keep the chip running stable, the chip was fed 1.45V though an MSI MAG X570 Tomahawk WiFi motherboard. Those are impressive figures over the chip's stock 3.8 and 3.9 GHz respective base and boost clocks.

TSAIK also backed off on the RAM, using just a single 8GB stick of DDR4 memory running at 1,600 MHz.

Don't think that you'll be able to hit this clock at home just like that. At such a voltage, cooling becomes a major concern, and you'll need liquid nitrogen to pull off the job.

But we don't expect this record to last forever. After all, we hit 4.5 GHz on our Ryzen 3 3100 using only water cooling. With LN2, the overclocking possibilities multiply. Plus, having 4 cores on a single core chiplet die (CCD) creates much more manageable heat generation compared to the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X, which TSAIK managed to pull over the 6 GHz line.