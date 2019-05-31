Benchmarking AMD's Unreleased Ryzen 5 3400G on the Computex Show Floor

Credit: Tom's HardwareIt isn't often that you spot an unreleased processor running in a computer on a public show floor, but that's exactly what TweakTown spotted at Colorful's booth at Computex. We're interested in toying with unreleased chips, too, so we hustled over to the booth to take a crack at AMD's Ryzen 5 3400G. F3c BIOS - Credit: Tom's HardwareWe found the chip running on a Colorful CVN X570 V20 motherboard, meaning this was our first encounter with a Ryzen 3000 series chip running on an X570 motherboard. Here we can see the chip notching a single-core score of 162 and a multi-core score of 712 in CineBench R15, but bear in mind the chip could be a pre-production version.



Cores /

Threads Base /

Boost Clock Speed (GHz) L3 Cache

(MB)

PCIe 3.0

Unlocked Multiplier DRAM

Graphics Streaming Processors iGPU Base Clock TDP

Ryzen 5 3400G 4 / 8

3.8 / 4.2

4

Yes ? Radeon RX Vega 11

? 1335 MHz

? Ryzen 5 2400G 4 / 8 3.6 / 3.9 4 8 Yes Dual DDR4-2933

Radeon RX Vega 11 704 1250 MHz 65W Ryzen 3 3200G 4 / 4

3.6 / 3.9 ? ? Yes ? ?

? 1250 MHz ? Ryzen 3 2200G

4 / 4

3.5 / 3.7 4

8 Yes

Dual DDR4-2933

Radeon Vega 8

512 1100 MHz 65W



However, although both the Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 3 3200G come to market with 3000-series branding, they shouldn't be confused with the Ryzen 3000-series desktop processors. The APUs, codenamed Picasso, feature the Zen+ microarchitecture and 12nm node while the desktop chips, codenamed Matisse, are based on Zen 2 and the 7nm manufacturing process.

We did encounter a bit of a language barrier with the operating system but managed to grab a few shots with key stats and load a few benchmark results before we were kindly asked not to manipulate the demo. In either case, we managed to pull enough information off the demo system to confirm a few recent tidbits we've already seen posted to public test databases.

20190529_160602

20190529_160103 20190529_160602

20190529_160103

The four-core eight-thread chip runs at a 3.8 / 4.2 GHz base/boost, a nice increase over the Ryzen 5 2400G. The sample was running with DDR4-2400 memory settings, but we're sure that isn't the official memory speed. The reduced memory speed throws off the benchmarks we ran, meaning that higher performance could be possible with higher memory transfer rates. Unfortunately, we were unable to adjust the settings in the BIOS. From previous listings, it appears the chip supports DDR4-3200 memory.

20190529_160324

20190529_160312 20190529_160324

20190529_160312

Time was short, so we were only able to load a few of the saved 3DMark benchmark runs, and we didn't have any time for more in-depth testing. AMD hasn't officially announced the chips, so we have no idea of pricing or availability. Given that the chips are obviously already in the wild, we expect an official announcement soon.