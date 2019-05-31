Benchmarking AMD's Unreleased Ryzen 5 3400G on the Computex Show Floor

Credit: Tom's HardwareCredit: Tom's HardwareIt isn't often that you spot an unreleased processor running in a computer on a public show floor, but that's exactly what TweakTown spotted at Colorful's booth at Computex. We're interested in toying with unreleased chips, too, so we hustled over to the booth to take a crack at AMD's Ryzen 5 3400G.F3c BIOS - Credit: Tom's HardwareF3c BIOS - Credit: Tom's HardwareWe found the chip running on a Colorful CVN X570 V20 motherboard, meaning this was our first encounter with a Ryzen 3000 series chip running on an X570 motherboard. Here we can see the chip notching a single-core score of 162 and a multi-core score of 712 in CineBench R15, but bear in mind the chip could be a pre-production version.


However, although both the Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 3 3200G come to market with 3000-series branding, they shouldn't be confused with the Ryzen 3000-series desktop processors. The APUs, codenamed Picasso, feature the Zen+ microarchitecture and 12nm node while the desktop chips, codenamed Matisse, are based on Zen 2 and the 7nm manufacturing process.

We did encounter a bit of a language barrier with the operating system but managed to grab a few shots with key stats and load a few benchmark results before we were kindly asked not to manipulate the demo. In either case, we managed to pull enough information off the demo system to confirm a few recent tidbits we've already seen posted to public test databases.

The four-core eight-thread chip runs at a 3.8 / 4.2 GHz base/boost, a nice increase over the Ryzen 5 2400G. The sample was running with DDR4-2400 memory settings, but we're sure that isn't the official memory speed. The reduced memory speed throws off the benchmarks we ran, meaning that higher performance could be possible with higher memory transfer rates. Unfortunately, we were unable to adjust the settings in the BIOS. From previous listings, it appears the chip supports DDR4-3200 memory.

Time was short, so we were only able to load a few of the saved 3DMark benchmark runs, and we didn't have any time for more in-depth testing. AMD hasn't officially announced the chips, so we have no idea of pricing or availability. Given that the chips are obviously already in the wild, we expect an official announcement soon.

  • alextheblue
    Are they confirmed to be Zen+? All the earlier info I ran across seemed to indicate they were just Raven Ridge shrunk to 12nm... and not really a full shrink so much as a direct port, ala the RX590. If they're using the same design as Raven Ridge, they're slightly enhanced original Zen, rather than Zen+. It would be nice if they really are Zen+, might gain a few % IPC in addition to the clock increase.
  • bit_user
    Quote:
    Are they confirmed to be Zen+? All the earlier info I ran across seemed to indicate they were just Raven Ridge shrunk to 12nm... and not really a full shrink so much as a direct port, ala the RX590.

    I think that's what most people mean by Zen+, as opposed to the new Zen 2 cores in the just-announced Ryzen 3000 series CPUs.

    I want a Pro version of one of these, so I can upgrade my fileserver to run without a dGPU. Sadly, I've not found a way to source Ryzen Pro CPUs or APUs. I want to ask them about that, at the next AMD AMA.
  • alextheblue
    Quote:
    I think that's what most people mean by Zen+, as opposed to the new Zen 2 cores in the just-announced Ryzen 3000 series CPUs.

    But that's not Zen+. You've got Zen, the tweaked Zen found in Raven Ridge (I sometimes call it Zen 1.1 or Zen enhanced but AFAIK it's still officially just "Zen"), Zen+, and soon Zen 2. Zen+ confers extra performance benefits, which is why I wanted to know. Of course the big leap won't happen until we get a Zen 2 APU.
