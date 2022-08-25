AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 32% Faster Than 5800X in Unverified Cinebench Test

An AMD Ryzen 7 7700X is the latest CPU benchmarked in Cinebench R20 by Chinese leaker Extreme Player. The upcoming Ryzen 7000 chip appears to perform 23% better than the Ryzen 7 5800X in the 1T test, and 32% faster in the multithreaded test.

Note that this is an unverified leak, and the tester admits the Ryzen chip is an Engineering Sample (which seems correct based on the CPU image), so things could get better by launch/availability.

The alleged 7700X (codename: Raphael) chip will feature AMD's latest Zen 4 cores and be manufactured on TSMC's N5 process, in 8C /16T configuration. In the video, Extreme Player helps put some of the benefits of the Ryzen 7000 chip’s new technologies into comparable performance data.

Here's how the alleged 7700X Cinebench R20 scores stand up against other chips that have been put through Extreme Player's lab (and a 5800X from Anandtech), from Twitter user Harukaze :

(Image credit: Harukaze)

CPU Cores / Threads Cinebench R20 1T Cinebench R20 nT Ryzen 7 7700X 8C / 16T 773 7,701 Core i7-13700K 16C / 24T 814 11,243 Core i7-12700K 12C / 20T 746 8,765 Ryzen 7 5800X* 8C/16T 627 6,081

*Based on Tom's Hardware testing

In the above tabulated results we've included a Cores / Threads column to help clarify what's behind the great nT test scores from Intel CPUs.

(Image credit: Extreme Player)

A screenshot of the Cinebench R20 results tab in Extreme Player's video shows that the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X ran all eight SMT cores at 4.5 GHz during the benchmarking session.

AMD has scheduled its Together We Advance_PCs event for Monday, August 29. At this event, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su and CTO Mark Papermaster will discuss the Ryzen 7000 series and "present details on the latest Zen 4 architecture."

Based on a product library slip earlier this summer, we expect the launch lineup will consist of the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X.

In the meantime, check out everything we know about AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7000 processors — benchmarks, price listings, and more.