AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Spotted in Online Benchmark

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D today appeared in a leaked benchmark on the SiSoftware online results browser. It had been through the app’s Processor Arithmetic benchmark, scoring “higher than 99.95% ranked results.” The problem with this quoted comparison is that SiSoft thinks that this is a laptop, but we still have the raw score to ponder over.

In this latest leak, spotted by Momomo_us, the newest gen X3D value-champ scored ‘395.07 GOPS’ in the Processor Arithmetic benchmark. This score is a weighted average of various integer and floating point arithmetic tests. Of course, on its own it means very little, so check below to see it compared against others from the AMD Ryzen family (with and without 3D V-Cache), which we found in the SiSoftware ranker:

(Image credit: Future)

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X: 800.42 GOPS

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D: 746.88 GOPS

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X: 573.95 GOPS

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: 395.07 GOPS

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: 287.60 GOPS

The Ryzen 7800X3D is the Zen 4 X3D chip that many enthusiasts are waiting for. The $699 Ryzen 9 7950X3D may be coveted with 16C / 32T and the magic of 3D V-Cache, but its price is also palatable compared to other chips. The Ryzen 9 7900X3D with 12C / 24T was a bit disappointing for just $100 less. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is the direct successor to the popular Ryzen 7 5800X3D, and we are eagerly anticipating testing this new $449 CPU for ourselves.

The comparison shows that 3D V-Cache CPUs aren’t the best choice by this metric, but we know they offer great gaming compared to regular Ryzen chips. Of all the comparisons worth weighing, perhaps the uplift versus the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the most intriguing.

The SiSoft benchmarks are only really good to see as an indication that developers and hardware testers are playing around with the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, hopefully optimizing software and firmware to make the most of it at release time. Expect to see the new AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D launch on April 6, a little over a week from today, when it will at last take its place alongside the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D, and the Ryzen 9 7900X3D we have reviewed.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price Cores / Threads (P+E) P-Core Base / Boost Clock (GHz) Cache (L2/L3) TDP / PBP / MTP Ryzen 9 7950X3D $699 16 / 32 4.2 / 5.7 144MB (16+128) 120W / 162W Ryzen 9 7900X3D $599 12 / 24 4.4 / 5.6 140MB (12+128) 120W / 162W Ryzen 7 7800X3D $449 8 /16 4.2 / 5.0 104MB (8+96) 120W / 162W Ryzen 7 5800X3D $348 8 /16 3.4 / 4.5 104MB (8+96) 105W

While you wait, have a look over the official Ryzen 7 7800X3D gaming benchmarks that AMD released earlier in the month. In a handful of benchmarks, the new value X3D champ is shown to beat the Intel Core i9-13900K by up to 24%, and its direct ancestor (5800X3D) by up to 30%. First-party benchmarks are typically biased or cherry-picked, so temper your expectations appropriately.