AMD Ryzen Motherboard Giveaway With ASRock

By PC Builds 

Itching to upgrade to Ryzen, but not ready to make the plunge? Well, now’s your chance with the Tom’s Hardware Ryzen Motherboard Giveaway, courtesy of our fine friends from ASRock.

We’ve teamed up with ASRock to bring you two back-to-back giveaways for its all-new X370 Taichi AM4 Motherboard. This motherboard is well suited for overclockers and Ryzen builders looking for long term performance. We reviewed the ASRock X370 Taichi AM4 motherboard earlier this month and found the board to be “perfect for those wanting to jump into the deep end of Zen for a long-term system build. This board is meant to be used with LEDs, windows, swagger and posted to YouTube for the world to see”. To enter, simply head to the forums and join the raffle. We’ll be throwing two giveaways, each lasting a week long. With eight ways to enter, the more entries you complete, the more likely you are to win!

Good luck.

  • DookieDraws 27 March 2017 17:54
    Awesome!
  • urbanj 28 March 2017 02:11
    Too bad it's US residents only :(

    No love for your Northern Neighbours :P
  • DookieDraws 28 March 2017 04:02
    Not until y'all start spelling neighbors right. :P
  • gdmaclew 28 March 2017 12:30
    It would be nice if Tom's could offer prizes internationally like Gugu3D does.
  • Amet Monegro 29 March 2017 20:48
    Thanks community
  • urbanj 30 March 2017 00:30
    Guess I need to learn to colour first, before I spell :p
