AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX Specs Leaked in New Listing

Some early test results obtained on Dell's next-generation Precision 7865 Tower workstation has slipped to SiSoftware's official benchmark database revealing brief specifications of AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 7995WX processor (via @momomo_us). The newly emerged leak reaffirms that the upcoming CPU will indeed feature 96 cores and a high frequency.

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX apparently comes with 96 cores with simultaneous multithreading support running at up to 5.14 GHz (max single-core boost clock) and equipped with 96 MB of L2 cache (1 MB per core) and 384 MB of L3 cache (32 MB spread over 12 chiplets). The new processor is expected to feature an eight-channel DDR5 memory subsystem, which will ensure that its 96 cores will not starve for memory bandwidth.

Maybe the most interesting revelation is that the CPU has a 3.20 GHz all-core turbo frequency, which is below all-core boost speed of AMD's 96-core EPYC 9654X CPU (3.42 GHz). Perhaps, AMD wanted to clearly differentiate its server and workstation offerings and ensure that the former has a clear advantage of the latter, which is why it should be used for heavy-duty servers aimed at demanding applications.

While Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX will certainly be champion as far as core count is concerned and will certainly join the ranks of best CPUs for workstations, its relatively low all-core turbo speed will affect its performance in applications that do not scale to 96 cores.

Of course, since we are talking about preproduction hardware, take the information with a grain of salt. But what's important is that Dell's next-generation Precision 7865 Tower workstations are already out there, which may indicate that AMD's Zen 4-based Threadrippers are just around the corner.