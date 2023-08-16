Threadripper Pro 7995WX Benchmark Shows 96 Zen 4 Cores Up To 5.1 GHz

AMD's forthcoming Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX (Storm Peak) will undoubtedly disrupt the list of best CPUs for workstations. The multi-core beast, which will lead the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000WX army, has been spotted in a new benchmark with 96 cores and boost clock speeds up to 5.1 GHz.

The Geekbench 5 submission (via Benchleaks) exposed Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX with 96 cores and 192 threads. The next-generation workstation flagship represents a 50% increase in core count over the existing Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX (Chagall). The Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX is a risky bet on AMD's part since it's almost a carbon copy of the company's EPYC 9654 (Genoa) processor, which retails for $11,805. There will be a difference in features between the Threadripper Pro and EPYC platforms. Only a handful of processors can compete with Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX regarding core count. Only EPYC Bergamo, which scales up to 128 cores, has more cores.

Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX also comes with a significant upgrade in the cache subsystem. The Zen 4-powered workstation chip also wields 384MB of L3 cache and 96MB of L2 cache. That's the same design on the EPYC 9654. however, in comparison to the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX flaunts 50% more L3 cache and up to 3X as much L2 cache.

Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX Specifications*

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) L2 Cache (MB) TDP (W) Ryzen Threadripper 7995WX 96 / 192 ? / 5.1 384 96 350 EPYC 9654 96 / 192 2.4 / 3.7 384 96 320 - 400 Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX 64 / 128 2.7 / 4.5 256 32 280

Ignore the Geekbench 5-reported 7.97 GHz base clock since it's an obvious error. However, digging deeper into the Geekbench 5 report shows that the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX was reportedly boosting to 5,140 MHz, which probably is the single-core boost clock. The Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX has a 4.5 GHz single-boost clock, so the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX's rocking a 14% higher single-boost clock.

As with all leaked benchmarks, we recommend you approach them with caution. The Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX scored 2,095 and 81,408 points on the single-and multi-core tests, respectively. Comparing the entry to a nearly identical Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX submission shows the new chip with a 26% higher single-core performance. In terms of multi-core performance, we're looking at around 49%. Logically, the exact numbers will differ slightly, so take those values as the general ballpark.

If the information on a leaked shipping document is to be believed, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX may have a 350W TDP. It looks reasonable since the EPYC 9564's TDP varies between 320W to 400W. In such as case, the 96-core Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX seemingly has a 25% higher TDP than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX to lodge the extra cores and higher clock speeds.

The leaked document with today's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX benchmark hints at an imminent launch for the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000WX series. We saw a couple of upcoming Noctua Threadripper CPU air coolers at Computex 2023 with an ETA of October. Therefore, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000WX series will likely hit the market around that timeframe.