Noctua Readies Coolers For Next-Gen AMD Threadripper CPUs

In addition to unveiling the second-generation NH-D15 for consumer processors, Noctua has exhibited two upcoming CPU air coolers for AMD's next-generation Ryzen Threadripper processors. Unfortunately, the prototypes lack an official name, but Noctua told us that the single-tower and twin-tower coolers are based on the NH-U14S TR4-SP3 and NH-D9 DX-4677 4U, respectively.

Both Threadripper coolers feature a large base plate measuring 70 x 56mm, effectively covering the Threadripper processors entirely. Noctua didn't confirm the socket, but it's like the new Socket SP6 (LGA4844) that will house AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 7000 (codename Storm Peak) chips that are based on the Zen 4 microarchitecture. Noctua's surface area is in the same ballpark as the dimensions of the Socket SP6, which reportedly measures 58.5 x 75.4 mm.

Noctua didn't offer many details on the Threadripper coolers. They can accommodate up to two cooling fans; in the case of the dual-tower variant, there's space for a third cooling fan. However, tests have shown little benefit to adding a third cooling fan, so the retail model will likely stick to a two-fan configuration to keep costs down. To ensure maximum coverage, the two Threadripper coolers will come with a pre-applied NT-H2 thermal compound in a honeycomb pattern. They also feature an updated SecuFirm2 mounting system that fasts onto the socket through four spring-loaded screws.

Ryzen Threadripper 7000 processors scale up to 64 cores and 128 threads. Noctua has produced CPU air coolers for previous Threadripper chips with similar configurations. So don't let the size of the new coolers fool you. They will have no problems cooling AMD's cove-heavy processors.

Noctua plans to launch the two Threadripper coolers in October, suggesting that AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 7000 processors should hit the retail shelves by then. Based on comments from an Asus employee, we already know that the Ryzen Threadripper 7000 will arrive before the end of the year. Noctua's ETA seemingly narrows the potential time frame for the Zen 4-powered processors' launch. There are high hopes that AMD could revive the HEDT market segment with its Ryzen Threadripper 7000 lineup. Consumers, who prefer air cooling over liquid cooling, will have ample options, as Noctua has already prepared two high-performance CPU air coolers for Ryzen Threadripper 7000.