Next-Gen Ryzen Threadripper 7000WX Zen 4 CPU Specs Exposed

Just when we thought the trail went cold, AMD's upcoming Ryzen Threadripper 7000WX (Storm Peak) has emerged in a new shipping manifest. While there was no indication of an estimated launch date, the fact that the Zen 4-powered chips are in transit suggests they could hit the market soon to compete with the best CPUs for workstations.

The alleged shipping document, courtesy of Harukaze5719, listed the Ryzen Threadripper 7995WX, 7845WX, and 7945WX. The leaked model names cause a bit of confusion, though. The trio of processors seemingly lacks the "Pro" moniker, which AMD utilizes for its workstation parts, such as the current Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000WX (Chagall) lineup. On the other hand, the chips carry the "WX" suffix which points to the Pro lineup. It's probably a human error, so in any event, these are the Pro chips that target the workstation market and not the HEDT market.

The next-generation Threadripper processors will wield AMD's latest Zen 4 cores. The leaked information claims that the three Ryzen Threadripper 7000WX processors will find their place in Socket SP6 (LGA4844), a socket expected to accommodate AMD's EPYC Siena chips.

Regarding dimensions, Socket SP6 isn't as big as Socket SP5 (LGA6096) for EPYC Genoa processors. On the contrary, Socket SP6 shares similar dimensions with the older Socket SP3 (LGA4094), which coincidentally houses the current Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000WX series.

Ryzen Threadripper 7000WX Specifications*

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor Cores / Threads TDP (W) Product ID Tray Ryzen Threadripper 7995WX 96 / 192 350 100-000000884 Ryzen Threadripper 7985WX 64 / 128 350 100-000000454 Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX 64 / 128 280 100-000000444 Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5975WX 32 / 64 280 100-000000445 Ryzen Threadripper 7945WX 12 / 24 350 100-000000887 Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5945WX 12 / 24 280 100-000000448

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

Unfortunately, the leaked specifications don't tell us anything about core counts. However, we can piece that together with previous leaks. The 100-000000884 OPN code had surfaced as early as November 2022 in the Einstein@Home database. The processor, which we now know corresponds to the Ryzen Threadripper 7995WX, reportedly features 96 cores and 192 threads. That would be a massive upgrade since AMD's Threadripper chips have topped at 64 cores for the last two generations. The Ryzen Threadripper 7995WX would be a conflicting SKU, as it would be pushing into EPYC territory.

The Ryzen Threadripper 7985WX has already appeared in several benchmarks, so we know it's a 64-core, 128-thread part. That would mean it's the successor to the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX. We suppose AMD didn't follow the conventional naming scheme to save the 7995WX for the top SKU and probably used the 7985WX for the 64-core part. The Threadripper 7945WX, however, is perhaps the direct replacement for the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5945WX. If that's the case, we're looking at a probable 12-core, 24-thread design as its predecessor.

According to the document, the Ryzen Threadripper 7000WX processors have a 350W TDP, accounting for a 25% increase over the existing Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000WX series. On another note, the Ryzen Threadripper 7000WX's TDP is only 10W lower than the highest-performing 4th-Generation EPYC Genoa chips, lending credence to the Ryzen Threadripper 7995WX potentially having 96 cores.

Noctua plans to release two new CPU air coolers for the next-generation Ryzen Threadripper lineup in October, insinuating that we could see the Zen 4-powered workstation chips on the market very soon.