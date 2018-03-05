AMD Ryzen/Vega-Powered HP Laptop Listings Leaked

HP let the cat out of its own bag with an update to its Warranty Support web pages, where it detailed 68 new AMD Ryzen/Vega-powered laptops.

The leak comes shortly after Dell’s announcement of new Ryzen/Vega laptops, and it almost makes one wonder if HP added the warranty support entries as a way to stoke the mobile AMD hype train. However, the company has yet to make any formal product announcements.

Although there are 68 products listed, the many SKUs are all just different configurations of three models--the HP EliteBook 735 G5, 745 G5, and 755 G5.

Full specifications aren’t available, but the name of each listing gives the CPU, memory, and SSD storage details of each model. The EliteBook 735 G5 is the smallest of the bunch, featuring a 13” display. It can be equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7-2700U, R5-2500U, or R3-2300U processor with Vega graphics onboard; 120GB, 256GB, or 512GB SSDs; and 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB of memory.

The EliteBook 745 G5 gives you a larger 14” display and greater minimum storage capacity (128GB), but it can also be configured with the three AMD APUs, up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSDs. The EliteBook 755 G5 raises the screen size to 15” and the minimum SSD storage capacity to 256GB, but you can still find models with R3, R5, and R7 APUs; 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB of memory; and up to 512GB of SSD storage.

Despite any official product announcements from HP, the warranty support listing indicates that we should expect a reveal of the EliteBook G35 G5, G45 G5, and G55 G5 soon. Until then, pricing, full specifications, and availability remain unknown. Hopefully the pricing of HP's models will be more forgiving than Dell's Ryzen-powered laptops, which start at $679 and don't have SSD storage options.