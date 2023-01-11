AMD Sets Launch Date for Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs

AMD formally introduced its Ryzen 7000 X3D-series processors with 3D V-Cache at CES 2023, but it didn't say when these CPUs would be available. Thanks to the sharp eyes at Overclock3D.net, we now know that these new products will be available starting from February 14, 2023, according to AMD.com.

All three Ryzen 7000 X3D-series processors feature the Zen 4 microarchitecture and are enhanced with an additional 64MB of L3 3D V-Cache. According to AMD's listing, the eight-core Ryzen 7 7800X3D, 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X3D will hit the market on Valentine's Day, about a month from now. Recommended prices of the new Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs are still yet to be disclosed.

AMD formally positions its Ryzen processors with 3D V-Cache as some of the best CPUs for gaming, as additional cache significantly increases performance in gaming workloads.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Price Cores / Threads (P+E) P-Core Base / Boost Clock (GHz) Cache (L2/L3) TDP / PBP / MTP Ryzen 9 7950X3D ? 16 / 32 4.2 / 5.7 144MB (16+128) 120W / ? Ryzen 9 7900X3D ? 12 / 24 4.4 / 5.6 140MB (12+128) 120W / ? Ryzen 9 7900 $429 12 / 24 ? / 5.3 76MB (12+64) 65W / 88W Ryzen 7 7800X3D ? 8 /16 4.x / 5.0 104MB (8+96) 120W / ? Ryzen 7 5800X3D $358 8 /16 3.4 / 4.5 104MB (8+96) 105W Ryzen 7 7700 $329 8 / 16 ? / 5.3 GHz 40MB (8+32) 65W / 88W Ryzen 5 7600 $229 6 / 12 ? / 5.1 GHz 38MB (6+32) 65W / 88W

AMD's Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs have a locked multiplier and therefore do not support overclocking. However, you can use the automatic Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO) performance-boosing feature, or use the Curve Optimizer to increase performance. Meanwhile, these processors are rated for a 120W TDP, so they will still require a sophisticated motherboard and a good cooling system to demonstrate their performance potential.

The pricing for AMD's Ryzen 7000 X3D family of processors remains to be seen. Formally, these parts will sit above the company's overclockable Ryzen 7000X-series CPUs with an unlocked multiplier.