AMD Sets Launch Date for Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs

AMD formally introduced its Ryzen 7000 X3D-series processors with 3D V-Cache at CES 2023, but it didn't say when these CPUs would be available. Thanks to the sharp eyes at Overclock3D.net, we now know that these new products will be available starting from February 14, 2023, according to AMD.com.
All three Ryzen 7000 X3D-series processors feature the Zen 4 microarchitecture and are enhanced with an additional 64MB of L3 3D V-Cache. According to AMD's listing, the eight-core Ryzen 7 7800X3D, 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X3D will hit the market on Valentine's Day, about a month from now. Recommended prices of the new Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs are still yet to be disclosed.
AMD formally positions its Ryzen processors with 3D V-Cache as some of the best CPUs for gaming, as additional cache significantly increases performance in gaming workloads.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Price
|Cores / Threads (P+E)
|P-Core Base / Boost Clock (GHz)
|Cache (L2/L3)
|TDP / PBP / MTP
|Ryzen 9 7950X3D
|?
|16 / 32
|4.2 / 5.7
|144MB (16+128)
|120W / ?
|Ryzen 9 7900X3D
|?
|12 / 24
|4.4 / 5.6
|140MB (12+128)
|120W / ?
|Ryzen 9 7900
|$429
|12 / 24
|? / 5.3
|76MB (12+64)
|65W / 88W
|Ryzen 7 7800X3D
|?
|8 /16
|4.x / 5.0
|104MB (8+96)
|120W / ?
|Ryzen 7 5800X3D
|$358
|8 /16
|3.4 / 4.5
|104MB (8+96)
|105W
|Ryzen 7 7700
|$329
|8 / 16
|? / 5.3 GHz
|40MB (8+32)
|65W / 88W
|Ryzen 5 7600
|$229
|6 / 12
|? / 5.1 GHz
|38MB (6+32)
|65W / 88W
AMD's Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs have a locked multiplier and therefore do not support overclocking. However, you can use the automatic Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO) performance-boosing feature, or use the Curve Optimizer to increase performance. Meanwhile, these processors are rated for a 120W TDP, so they will still require a sophisticated motherboard and a good cooling system to demonstrate their performance potential.
The pricing for AMD's Ryzen 7000 X3D family of processors remains to be seen. Formally, these parts will sit above the company's overclockable Ryzen 7000X-series CPUs with an unlocked multiplier.
The most important issue affecting CPU and GPU sales is that games aren't demanding an upgrade! 2 and 3 year old CPUs/GPUs are still allowing for high res and high fps. Hardware is ahead of the software and it used to be the other way around.
2011 hardware still kicking... I have here a xeon e5 2698v3 can match a 12900k :) but cpu cost 50 usd. Why spend tons of money if you can get a cheap chinese board, cheap twelve core (12usd) and cheap server grade ram...
Cinebench 23 scores for both single/multi:
xeon e5 2698 v3 - 740 / 20,31712900k - 1974 / 27340
Benchmarks are useless, and not all people care about saving 30 minutes of compute time for $500, they can wait, we can wait.
As a WoW player, I would disagree on demanding an upgrade. It is severely CPU heavy. Even a 5800x3d is quite the leap, over a regular 5800x. My RX 6800, more often than not, is waiting on my 5800x. I never reach full GPU utilization, at 1440p, on a 170hz panel.