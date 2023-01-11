AMD Sets Launch Date for Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs

By Anton Shilov
published

AMD to unveil Zen 4 CPUs with 3D V-Cache on February 14.

AMD formally introduced its Ryzen 7000 X3D-series processors with 3D V-Cache at CES 2023, but it didn't say when these CPUs would be available. Thanks to the sharp eyes at Overclock3D.net, we now know that these new products will be available starting from February 14, 2023, according to AMD.com

All three Ryzen 7000 X3D-series processors feature the Zen 4 microarchitecture and are enhanced with an additional 64MB of L3 3D V-Cache. According to AMD's listing, the eight-core Ryzen 7 7800X3D, 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X3D will hit the market on Valentine's Day, about a month from now. Recommended prices of the new Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs are still yet to be disclosed. 

AMD formally positions its Ryzen processors with 3D V-Cache as some of the best CPUs for gaming, as additional cache significantly increases performance in gaming workloads.

Header Cell - Column 0 PriceCores / Threads (P+E)P-Core Base / Boost Clock (GHz)Cache (L2/L3)TDP / PBP / MTP
Ryzen 9 7950X3D?16 / 324.2 / 5.7144MB (16+128)120W / ?
Ryzen 9 7900X3D?12 / 244.4 / 5.6140MB (12+128)120W / ?
Ryzen 9 7900$42912 / 24? / 5.376MB (12+64)65W / 88W
Ryzen 7 7800X3D?8 /16 4.x / 5.0104MB (8+96)120W / ?
Ryzen 7 5800X3D$358 8 /163.4 / 4.5104MB (8+96)105W
Ryzen 7 7700$3298 / 16? / 5.3 GHz40MB (8+32)65W / 88W
Ryzen 5 7600$2296 / 12? / 5.1 GHz38MB (6+32)65W / 88W

AMD's Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs have a locked multiplier and therefore do not support overclocking. However, you can use the automatic Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO) performance-boosing feature, or use the Curve Optimizer to increase performance. Meanwhile, these processors are rated for a 120W TDP, so they will still require a sophisticated motherboard and a good cooling system to demonstrate their performance potential. 

The pricing for AMD's Ryzen 7000 X3D family of processors remains to be seen. Formally, these parts will sit above the company's overclockable Ryzen 7000X-series CPUs with an unlocked multiplier. 

(Image credit: AMD)
Anton Shilov
Freelance News Writer

Anton Shilov is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

26 Comments Comment from the forums
  • -Fran-
    I hope they give out chocolate as well with each day-1 purchase.

    Regards xD!
  • zecoeco
    Maybe its Valentaine's Gift to Intel? Who knows xD
  • saunupe1911
    A ton of folks jumped on the AMD train with the 5000 series. Folks just aren't upgrading so soon. This generation AMD and Intel CPUs should be slow sales in 2023.

    The most important issue affecting CPU and GPU sales is that games aren't demanding an upgrade! 2 and 3 year old CPUs/GPUs are still allowing for high res and high fps. Hardware is ahead of the software and it used to be the other way around.
  • Amdlova
    saunupe1911 said:
    A ton of folks jumped on the AMD train with the 5000 series. Folks just aren't upgrading so soon. This generation AMD and Intel CPUs should be slow sales in 2023.

    The most important issue affecting CPU and GPU sales is that games aren't demanding an upgrade! 2 and 3 year old CPUs/GPUs are still allowing for high res and high fps. Hardware is ahead of the software and it used to be the other way around.

    2011 hardware still kicking... I have here a xeon e5 2698v3 can match a 12900k :) but cpu cost 50 usd. Why spend tons of money if you can get a cheap chinese board, cheap twelve core (12usd) and cheap server grade ram...
  • helper800
    Amdlova said:
    2011 hardware still kicking... I have here a xeon e5 2698v3 can match a 12900k :) but cpu cost 50 usd. Why spend tons of money if you can get a cheap chinese board, cheap twelve core (12usd) and cheap server grade ram...
    There is no way that it matches the 12900k in either single or multithreaded performance.
  • drivinfast247
    Amdlova said:
    2011 hardware still kicking... I have here a xeon e5 2698v3 can match a 12900k :) but cpu cost 50 usd. Why spend tons of money if you can get a cheap chinese board, cheap twelve core (12usd) and cheap server grade ram...
    I guess it really depends on what you're using the PC for.
  • helper800
    drivinfast247 said:
    I guess it really depends on what you're using the PC for.
    I do not believe there is a single circumstance that any CPU on a platform that old will outperform a 12900k in any aspect that isn't only available on a Xeon.

    Cinebench 23 scores for both single/multi:
    xeon e5 2698 v3 - 740 / 20,31712900k - 1974 / 27340
  • zecoeco
    helper800 said:
    I do not believe there is a single circumstance that any CPU on a platform that old will outperform a 12900k in any aspect that isn't only available on a Xeon.
    People want CPUs inside their PCs to get the job done. It is not a showcase of "Muscles" or a "Fashion Show".
    Benchmarks are useless, and not all people care about saving 30 minutes of compute time for $500, they can wait, we can wait.
  • logainofhades
    saunupe1911 said:
    A ton of folks jumped on the AMD train with the 5000 series. Folks just aren't upgrading so soon. This generation AMD and Intel CPUs should be slow sales in 2023.

    The most important issue affecting CPU and GPU sales is that games aren't demanding an upgrade! 2 and 3 year old CPUs/GPUs are still allowing for high res and high fps. Hardware is ahead of the software and it used to be the other way around.

    As a WoW player, I would disagree on demanding an upgrade. It is severely CPU heavy. Even a 5800x3d is quite the leap, over a regular 5800x. My RX 6800, more often than not, is waiting on my 5800x. I never reach full GPU utilization, at 1440p, on a 170hz panel.
  • Amdlova
    My new 2696v3 can turbo unlock 38x more 103fsb can do 3914mhz all cores. Single core is nahhhh but multi core shines and I pay 93us
