AMD's Next-Gen Zen 3 Desktop CPUs Spotted With 4.9 GHz Boost Clock

Just a hair away from the magical 5 GHz

It's been quite some time since AMD released a CPU that can hit a 5 GHz clock speed. But that may change soon. A new report claims that Zen 3 (codename Vermeer) could bring another 5-GHz AMD desktop CPU to the market. 

Igor's Lab today reported the discovery of two new ordering part numbers (OPNs): 100-000000065-04_ 46/36 _Y and 100-000000061-06_ 49/37 _Y. They are reportedly for for models with 16 CPU cores and should be the descendant of the Ryzen 9 3950X. The highest clocked engineering sample seemingly has a 3.7 GHz base clock and 4.9 GHz boost clock. For reference, the Ryzen 9 3950X sports a 3.5 GHz base clock and 4.7 GHz boost clock. If Igor's Lab's report is correct, we're looking at 5.7% and 4.3% improvements on the base and boost clocks, respectively.

We still don't know how AMD will market its forthcoming Zen 3 offerings. The chipmaker currently use the Ryzen 3000-series (Matisse) for its mainstream chips and the Ryzen 4000-series (Renoir) for APUs. Of course, this all lends confusion for the uninitiated. If AMD decides to unify both naming schemes, then the Ryzen 9 3950X's successor should be the Ryzen 9 4950X. But if AMD looks to avoid confusion with its APU lineup, a Ryzen 9 5950X is also possible. 

Regardless of the nomenclature, Zen 3 will leverage TSMC's 7nm FinFET manufacturing process. Although the processors are on a new microarchitecture, they slide into the existing AM4 CPU socket, so don't throw away your motherboard just yet. AMD has publicly confirmed that Zen 3-based processors will work seamlessly on B450, X470, B550 and X570 motherboards; although, certain compromises are made on the older 400-series motherboards. 

Rick Bergman, Executive Vice president of Computing and Graphics at AMD, stated a little over two weeks ago that Zen 3 is marching on schedule for a 2020 release. It seems the chipmaker is preparing something big for the consumer market, and we expect Zen 3 to make an even bigger splash than Zen 2.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • InvalidError 07 August 2020 22:31
    I do hope AMD does skip to 5000-series for Zen 3 to end the generational model number discrepancy between CPUs and APUs.
  • dlee67 08 August 2020 01:25
    InvalidError said:
    I do hope AMD does skip to 5000-series for Zen 3 to end the generational model number discrepancy between CPUs and APUs.

    I wonder if the iGPU is too much of an odd bird in terms of relative performance to the average consumer not even really knowing the difference between storage & RAM. AMD's really re-establishing a name for themselves, maybe they just want to make clear that the APUs are significantly stronger & better without boring the customer to death with explanation of what a graphics card is & how it can fit on the same piece of silicon as a CPU.
  • nofanneeded 08 August 2020 11:05
    So, This would be the Last AM4 Chip from AMD right ?
  • InvalidError 08 August 2020 12:13
    nofanneeded said:
    So, This would be the Last AM4 Chip from AMD right ?
    In principle, yes. AMD had some issues getting chiplets to work on AM4 and I'd bet they are eager to ditch all the compromises they had to make in order to deliver on their promise to stick with AM4 for four years.
