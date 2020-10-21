AMD's Ryzen 5600X, 5800X, 5900X, and 5950X CPUs Pictured

AMD's new Ryzen 5000 series processors have been pictured on Twitter by HXL. The image reveals the IHS of the new Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 7 5800X, Ryzen 9 5900X, and 5950X. Although the pictures certainly do look real, as with all unofficial information, we have to approach the pics with caution.
The new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs are based on the new Zen 3 microarchitecture by AMD. The company made numerous improvements to the design compared to the older Zen 2 architecture, including enhancements to the core via a more powerful branch predictor, execution engine, and more. The cache subsystem also received some updates, including a new design which allows all cores within a CCD to communicate with the L3 cache, improving core-to-core latency.
Overall, the improvements give Zen 3 a 19% IPC performance boost over the previous Zen 2 architecture at the same TDP. According to AMD, that allows Zen 3 to outperform Intel's 10th-gen CPUs in single-core and multi-core workloads - including gaming performance.
|Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 Series Processors
|RCP (MSRP)
|Cores/Threads
|Base/Boost Freq.
|TDP
|L3 Cache
|Ryzen 9 5950X
|$799
|16 / 32
|3.4 / 4.9 GHz
|105W
|64MB (2x32)
|Ryzen 9 5900X
|$549
|12 / 24
|3.7 / 4.8 GHz
|105W
|64MB (2x32)
|Ryzen 7 5800X
|$449
|8 / 16
|3.8 / 4.7 GHz
|105W
|32MB (2x16)
|Ryzen 5 5600X
|$299
|6 / 12
|3.7 / 4.6 GHz
|65W
|32MB (2x16)
AMD will launch four Ryzen 5000 CPUs on November 5: The 5600X, 5800X, 5900X, and 5950X. The Ryzen 5 5600X will be AMD's mid-range offering with six cores, 12 threads, and a boost frequency of 4.6 GHz with a TDP of 65W. The Ryzen 7 5800X has eight cores and 16 threads with a 4.7 GHz boost and a TDP of 105W. Then, finally, you have the high core count 5900X and 5950X. The Ryzen 9 5900X will feature 12 cores and 24 threads, while the halo Ryzen 9 5950X comes armed with 16 cores and 32 threads.