AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 CPU Reportedly Peaks At 5.85 GHz

By published

Speed war with Raptor Lake

Zen 4 CPU
Zen 4 CPU (Image credit: AMD)

There is no doubt that AMD's looming Zen 4 processors will vie for a spot on the list of best CPUs. The chipmaker will officially announce the Ryzen 7000 (Raphael) chips on August 29; however, a new rumor suggests that the flagship Ryzen 7 7950X could boost up to a spectacular 5.85 GHz.

According to a previous leak, the Ryzen 9 7950X reportedly checks in with a 5.7 GHz boost clock. However, a Weibo user (opens in new tab) claims that the Fmax (maximum frequency limit) on the 16-core Zen 4 part is higher. As a result, the Ryzen 9 7950X can seemingly boost up to 5.85 GHz. If the rumor is accurate, the Ryzen 9 7950X will sit above Intel's Core i9-13900K (Raptor Lake) chip, which has emerged with a 5.8 GHz boost clock.

The Fmax is the maximum frequency programmed into the Ryzen processor. For example, AMD advertises the Ryzen 9 5950X with a 4.9 GHz boost clock speed. Nonetheless, the Zen 3 peaks at 5.05 GHz, depending on the workload and your cooling. Therefore, the Ryzen 9 7950X has the potential to hit 6 GHz with some manual overclocking and with a suitable cooler.

Ryzen 9 7950X (Image credit: Weibo)

The Weibo user posted a CPU-Z screenshot of the Ryzen 9 7950X. It would seem that the leaker already has a retail sample of the chip as CPU-Z didn't pick up the Zen 4 part as an engineering sample. CPU-Z doesn't correctly detect Zen 4 processors yet as there as missing details in the report.

Unfortunately, the screenshot doesn't confirm the rumored 5.85 GHz Fmax. However, we see the Ryzen 9 7950X running at 4,848 MHz clock speed. But, again, the leaker didn't reveal the workload or if the 16-core chip was idling.

Interestingly, the hardware tipster claims that the Ryzen 9 7950X sample isn't the top bin, implying that we may see a higher-clocked version. AMD will announce Zen 4 tomorrow, so we'll get all the juicy details around the new chips that will compete with Intel's 13th Generation Raptor Lake processors, which aren't a pushover.

Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu

Zhiye Liu is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.
Topics
CPUs
Components
7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • thisisaname
    One more day...
    Reply
  • Rdslw
    If that rumor is true, then 7950x will be in 55-70% faster than the previous one, and AMD will take the performance crown. I hope its not red herring or golden sample. We've seen it tie with 13900k on engineering sample at ~5.5Ghz. Oh please 6.01GHZ on 7700X.
    It also 100% mean we will get 5.0+ on mobile chips which is great.
    Reply
  • escksu
    5.85ghz is likely on just a single core.
    Reply
  • escksu
    Rdslw said:
    If that rumor is true, then 7950x will be in 55-70% faster than the previous one, and AMD will take the performance crown. I hope its not red herring or golden sample. We've seen it tie with 13900k on engineering sample at ~5.5Ghz. Oh please 6.01GHZ on 7700X.
    It also 100% mean we will get 5.0+ on mobile chips which is great.

    5ghz is possible on mobile but only when 1-2 cores are running and likely only 45w variant.
    Reply
  • mdd1963
    7950X Clocked higher than Raptor Lake, potentially? Interesting.... and, single or two core clock workload speeds are almost irrelevant in gaming, so, it will be interesting to see actual all-core clocks of both cpus when proper comparisons can be made about a month after both are launched. . ...

    The average and min frame rates in a variety of popular games will ultimately tell the tale....
    Reply
  • Alvar "Miles" Udell
    Speaking as a 5950X owner who doesn't even see the rated 4.9ghz boost clock under a single thread load, I'm not holding my breath.
    Reply
  • Arbie
    All interesting and good; but for those with the extra $$ and able to wait, V-cache is coming to Zen 3 sooner rather than later. And the gains over base Zen 3 will be very significant.
    Reply