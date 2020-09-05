AMD's Ryzen Embedded Powers Bleu Jour's Kubb Mini PC

Bleu Jour, the French PC manufacturing company, announced two CPU options for their small, cube-shaped mini PC known as the Kubb Graphite edition. According to a report from TechRadar , it will offer both an Intel and Ryzen option for the CPU.

This announcement comes from the IFA 2020 tech expo in Berlin. The Kubb Graphite mini PC was designed by Philippe Stark. It measures in at 4.7" x 4.7" x 4.7" (12cm x 12cm x 12cm) forming a cube shape with notably sharp edges and corners.

One version of this new mini PC will offer an embedded Ryzen R1606G chip, while the other comes with a V1605B. However, the two share comparable specs with similar options to upgrade. The base model comes with 8 GB of LPDDR4 that can be upgraded to 32 GB. Both support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth and include a Realtek Gigabit Ethernet adapter.

The new PC includes a wide selection of colors and more for the outer shell. Buyers can choose from options like graphite and quartz or even indulge in sleek options like the mirror shell. There are some basic colors to choose from, including things like "passion red," fuschia, chocolate, and champagne.