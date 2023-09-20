AMD's Superfast 7800X3D CPU Down to $389: Real Deals

If you want the fastest gaming PC possible then you should be looking at the 7800X3D. It's one of the fastest CPUs for gaming right now thanks to its large 3D V-cache. At a slightly reduced price, you can get the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D for $389. (Note that you will need an AM5 motherboard as well as some speedy DDR5 RAM.)

One of our favorite budget mechanical keyboards, Redragon, really hit it out of the park with the K615. A combination of low-profile keys and switches, great build quality, and most of all, an incredibly low price.  MSRP is usually $30, but currently, you can get the Redragon K615 for just $15, which is an amazing price for such a product. 

With 2TB of Gen4 storage, the Silicon Power 2TB UD90 SSD on sale for $77. This is a great price for this large M.2 SSD, and with speeds of 5000 / 4800 Mbps read and write, the UD90 makes an ideal additional game drive. 

See below for more of today's deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU:  now $389 at B&amp;H Photo

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU: now $389 at B&H Photo (was $449)
The fastest gaming CPU you can buy right now has 8 cores, 16 threads, and a 5-GHz boost clock. However, the real star of the show is its 96MB of 3D V-Cache. See our 7800X3D review for more.

View Deal
60 Percent Mini Keyboard: now $15 at Amazon

Redragon K615 60 Percent Mini Keyboard: now $15 at Amazon with coupon (was $30)
One of our favorite budget gaming keyboards, this 60% mini keyboard from Redragon has low-profile switches and keycaps that make for a lovely typing experience and offer super-low actuation points of only 1.2mm, for instant responses when used for gaming. 

View Deal
Silicon Power 2TB UD90 SSD: now $77 at Amazon

Silicon Power 2TB UD90 SSD: now $77 at Amazon (was $87)
This SSD is suitable for casual and gaming use with impressively high speeds capping out at 5000 / 4800 Mbps. It uses an NVMe Gen 4 interface and has a 2 TB storage capacity.

View Deal
Gigabyte M28U 28-inch 4K:  now $429 at Newegg

Gigabyte M28U 28-inch 4K: now $429 at Newegg (was $599)
This 28-inch, 4K 144 Hz screen has HDMI 2.1 support for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the latest GPUs. There's also a KVM switch, HDR support, and USB Type-C.  

View Deal
WD Black SN850 2TB SSD for PlayStation 5: now $140 at Amazon

WD Black SN850 2TB SSD for PlayStation 5: now $140 at Amazon (was $299)  
One of our favorite SSDs, the WD Black SN850 is a fast Gen 4.0 PCIe M.2 SSD with read/write performance of 7000/5300MB/s respectively. See our review of the SN850 for greater detail. This particular 2TB model is officially licensed with Sony PlayStation and comes with a heatsink - so that it can be installed in a PS5 console and dissipate heat better, due to the confined space.

View Deal

