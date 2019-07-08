Anker's $19 Charger Can Juice Your Laptop and Phone at the Same Time

by

Anker PowerPort Speed+ DuoAnker PowerPort Speed+ DuoUSB Power Delivery (aka USB PD) is one of the greatest technological advances of the past five years. If your laptop supports USB PD, you can use a universal charger that also works with many phones and tablets or even with the Raspberry Pi 4. In fact, the wonders of USB PD saved my bacon when I forgot a charger on my trip to Computex in Taipei this year but was able to borrow a coworker's MacBook AC adapter and use it with my Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

Normally, you pay quite a premium to get a charger that supports USB PD, but with Amazon Prime Day approaching, Anker's PowerPort Speed+ Duo adapter is on sale for $19.49 on Amazon. This device can deliver up to to 30 watts from its Type-C port and another 12 watts from its Type-A connector.

From experience, I can say that the Anker PowerPort Speed+ Duo is really compact and well-built. Having taken it on some trips, I really appreciate the way its prongs fold back so they don't get bent in your bag. And unlike some charger brands, Anker has a great reputation and strong warranty support.

The only real downside to PowerPort Speed+ Duo is that the 30 watts it offers may be too little for using a more power-hungry laptop while charging it. When I plugged this charger into my ThinkPad, it booted and ran okay, but I got an error message saying that I wasn't giving the computer enough power. However, the computer seemed to be working okay, and it charged very easily, particularly when I had it in sleep mode.

If you want even more juice than this charger offers, you can spend more and get the Aukey USB-C 60-watt charger for $35.99. But if you're comfortable with 30 watts, the Anker is a steal.

About the author
Avram Piltch

Avram Piltch is Tom's Hardware's editor-in-chief. When he's not playing with the latest gadgets at work or putting on VR helmets at trade shows, you'll find him rooting his phone, taking apart his PC or coding plugins. With his technical knowledge and passion for testing, Avram developed many real-world benchmarks, including our laptop battery test.

