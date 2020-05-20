Antec Unsheathes Katana DDR4 RAM Wielding RGB

Antec has had a reputation for making some of the best PC cases over the years. And while the vendor still makes chassis, as well as power supplies and cooling products, it's having a go at making the best RAM too. This week, Antec introduced the 7-Series Katana DDR4 modules, as spotted by TechPowerUp.

The new RAM sticks have black PCBs covered with black aluminum heatsinks, which have the word Katana subtly written on them. Antec's product page for the Katana kits nods at Japanese samurai swords and says the 7-series was inspired by the weapon's silhouette. The vendor uses CNC machining to give the RAM its blade-like look.

Samurais never rocked RGB though. Antec tops its 7-Series Katana RAM off with smooth RGB. The lighting is compatible with Asus Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync and ASRock Polychome Sync, so you can sync up RGB with your motherboard.

(Image credit: Antec)

"With our Katana memory modules, Antec aims at enthusiasts buying their stylish gaming cases and looking to add stylish designed components by the same brand," Eric Chen, Antec's VP, said in a statement.

Antec Katana DDR4 RAM Specs

Part No. Speed (MHz) Capacity Timings Voltage (V) AM4U32168G11-7DKR DDR4-3200 (PC4-25600) 2x 8GB 16-18-18-38 1.35 AM4U36188G11-7DKR DDR4-3600 (PC4-28800) 2x 8GB 18-20-20-44 1.35

As of writing, Antec has only announced two kits with the Katana modules. They both come with two 8GB sticks for 16GB of total memory and have 3,200 MHz and 3,600 MHz speeds with 16-18-18-38 and 18-20-20-44 timings, respectively.

Antec hasn't revealed pricing for the RAM kits yet.