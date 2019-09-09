Gigabyte Launches Aorus Liquid Coolers With Programmable Pump Cover Display

by
5 Comments

Gigabyte launched its new Aorus Liquid Cooler 240, the first in a new series of closed-loop CPU cooling. Featuring two 120mm RGB fans with a maximum 2500 RPM at 39.5 decibels (each), the 272 x 121 x 27mm radiator is fed by a 80 x 80 x 60mm pump with integrated cold plate and RGB top-cover display.

Several programed patterns show the Aorus logo and system stats, though users can also program their own patterns through RGB Fusion 2.0 software. The firm hasn’t detailed the limits of the display, but does show that its patterns can be rotated to match your system’s orientation.

An aluminum housing that Gigabyte describes as both a textured extrusion and a shell connects the copper base to the pump and RGB cap. Included mounting kits use the standard Asetek design to support recent Intel desktop LGAs up to LGA 2066 and recent AMD CPU sockets up to TR4.

As this first model has already been released, we expect to find it available as soon as retailers receive their shipments. Gigabyte hasn’t detailed availability of the Liquid Cooer 240’s larger 280 (2x 140mm) and 360 (3x 120mm) variations.

Photo Credits: Gigabyte

You'd Also Like

About the author
Thomas Soderstrom

Thomas Soderstrom is a Senior Staff Editor at Tom's Hardware US. He tests and reviews cases, cooling, memory and motherboards.

Read more
5 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • remixislandmusic
    Kind of useless, but cool looking nonetheless.
  • AlistairAB
    Yeap this is cool :)
  • rjranay
    If only Linux could be supported...
Display All 5 comments
Most Popular
  1. Acer Unveils Predator PowerGem: Claims Thermal Pad Boosts CPU Performance by Over 12%
  2. Best CPU Coolers 2019: Air and Liquid
  3. Lian Li, EKWB Launch 011D Distribution Plate: Res, Routing and Pump in One
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2019 Purch All Rights Reserved.