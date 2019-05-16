More RGB: ASRock Completes Z390 Phantom Gaming Line

Announced today and available at Newegg on May 24, ASRock’s Z390 Phantom Gaming 7 ($195) is designed to fill the gap between its Z390 Phantom Gaming 9 and Phantom Gaming 6.

AsRock Z390 Phantom Gaming 7

Major improvements are said to be primarily aesthetic, with enhanced RGB lighting, a revised integrated I/O shield to make PC builds easier and a second M.2 heat spreader.

A sample is already on its way to our review lab, so stay tuned to see our benchmark results and full review.

AsRock Z390 Phantom Gaming X



Meanwhile, the Z390 Phantom Gaming X is the next step beyond model nine, which probably means the X is for Roman numeral 10 rather than 'extreme.' Either way, it comes with a little more of everything, including more I/O panel USB ports (six), more networking (2.5 Gb, plus dual Gigabit Ethernet), a full coverage panel over the slot area and the latest 2.4Gb 802.11ax Wi-Fi.

Available starting May 31, you can order the Z390 Phantom Gaming X now at Newegg for $330.



Photo Credit: AsRock