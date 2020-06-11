ASRock Provides 1-Liter Refuge for 65W Intel 10th-Gen Comet Lake CPUs

ASRock Jupiter 410 (Image credit: ASRock)

ASRock has widened the company's Jupiter series of mini-PCs with a new offering that the company hasn't announced yet. The Jupiter H410 (via @momomo_us) aims to be a resting place for the latest 35W and 65W 10th Generation Comet Lake-S processors from Intel.

While the Jupiter 410 has completely new internals, the mini-PC utilizes the same recycled case as its predecessors. It still features a proprietary cooling system that's integrated into the case. The Jupiter 410 checks in with dimensions of 178 x 178 x 34mm with a customized motherboard that measures 170 x 170mm. The only catch is that motherboard is based on the H410 chipset and only supports Core i3, Core i5, Core i7 and Core i9 Comet Lake-S processors up to 65W. The Jupiter 410 comes in 35W or 65W presentations according to the TDP of the processor that you plan to use. The 35W model features a 65W power adapter, while the 65W model employs a 90W power adapter.

Don't let the 1-liter size fool though. The Jupiter H410 provides all the necessary features to help you build a high-performance system. The motherboard packs two SO-DIMM DDR4 memory slots so you can have up to 64GB of DDR4-2933 memory in the tiny system. Storage options are a bit limited, but you still get one SATA III port and one M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 slot for M.2 drives up to 80mm.

Image 1 of 2 ASRock Jupiter H410 (Image credit: ASRock) Image 2 of 2 ASRock Jupiter H410 (Image credit: ASRock)

The front side of the Jupiter H410 houses two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports and two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports. Four more USB 2.0 Type-A ports are located at the back. In terms of audio, the Jupiter H410 incorporates the Realtek ALC233 audio codec. The mini-PC comes with a single 2W speaker, but also supplies three 3.5mm outputs for headphone, microphone or speaker out.

The rear panel also holds the Gigabit Ethernet port, which is based on the Realtek RTL8111H controller, and the connectors for antennas from the Intel AC-3168 or AX200 wireless interfaces.

The Jupiter H410 has three display connectors, but you can only use up to two of them simultaneously. The HDMI port supports resolutions up to 4K at 30 Hz and the DisplayPort output does 4K at 60 Hz. A D-sub port is also available for connecting older monitors. The Jupiter H410 has zero spacing for discrete graphics cards so Comet Lake's integrated UHD Graphics 630 solution will handle all graphical workloads.

The pricing and availability the Jupiter H410 aren't available at this time.