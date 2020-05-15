ASRock Reveals W480 Workstation Motherboard For Xeon W-1200 Comet Lake CPUs

ASRock Rack W480D4U (Image credit: ASRock Rack)

ASRock Rack has revealed the new W480D4U motherboard. The brand's latest offering is designed to house Intel's latest Xeon W-1200 processors. The motherboard also supports the normal 10th Generation Comet Lake parts, but you benefit more from the Xeons.

In the first place, the W480D4U is built around the LGA1200 socket, which is the basic requirement to accommodate Comet Lake chips. The micro-ATX motherboard also takes advantage of Intel's workstation-grade W480 chipset that packs features, such as Intel vPro and Intel Standard Manageability, which aren't available on the mainstream 400-series chipsets.

The W480D4U might not win any beauty pageants, but the motherboard comes with all the necessities that anyone would require from a workstation product. There are four DDR4 memory slots that support ECC (error-correcting code) modules. Although ASRock Rack didn't mention anything about memory speeds in the press release, we know that the Xeon W-1200 chips natively support DDR4-2933 memory in a dual-channel configuration. It's fair to assume that the W480D4U can sport up to 128GB of memory.

The W480D4U provides two PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 slots and eight SATA III ports for storage. As you would expect, the motherboard comes with support for Intel Optane memory modules and Intel Rapid Storage Technology (Intel RST), too. Expansion-wise, the W480D4U supplies you with one PCIe 3.0 x1 slot, one PCIe 3.0 x16 slot and one PCIe 3.0 x4 slot.

Last but not least, ASRock Rack has implemented Aspeed's AST2500 BMC controller for taking care of the IPMI remote management duties on the W480D4U. As for connectivity, the manufacturer only mentions the presence of a HDMI port and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports.

ASRock Rack didn't reveal the pricing or availability for the W480D4U.