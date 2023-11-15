Asus Apologizes for Typo on Evangelion Motherboard, Extends Warranty and Offers Replacements

Asus is extending the warranty of and offering replacements for its ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 Edition motherboard due to a typo. The motherboard is themed around the popular mecha anime Neon Genesis Evangelion, but has a typo that misspells 'Evangelion' as 'Evengenlion.'

In a statement to Hardwareluxx, Asus apologized for the error and said it would be extending the warranties of all impacted Evangelion-themed Maximus Z790 Hero boards by a full year. Asus is also offering replacement part to fix the typo, which will presumably be free.

However, it's not clear what exactly this replacement part is and how difficult replacement would be. It's also not confirmed whether future units of the Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 Edition will include the fix, assuming Asus will be making more.

The motherboard actually launched back in October, but the typo was only discovered recently. While it's surprising that the typo took so long to discover and that it occurred on a product where it's crucial to not have typos, both Asus and users probably didn't notice until recently because rear exhaust fans usually cover that portion of the motherboard.

Although this is probably the worst typo we've seen in a long time on such a high-profile product, Asus is definitely not alone. Dell accidentally listed a lower CUDA core count for the RTX 3060 in one of its Alienware laptops, which users interpreted as deliberately misleading branding. Nvidia's RTX 3080 GPUs also initially had a mistake where the '8' in 3080 was upside-down, though very few people noticed and it went largely unreported.