Dell: Latest CUDA Core Error Was Just a Typo

A typo on Dell's page helping shoppers choose specs for its G15 gaming laptop caused a controversy yesterday, marking the second issue in the company's CUDA core counts in a week. The typo has been fixed.



"We can verify that all CUDA cores in Dell G Series systems have been validated and accounted for," Dell told Tom's Hardware in a statement. "This error was simply a typo on the Dell.com product page, which has been corrected."

The issue stemmed from a chart claiming its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 offered 3,584 CUDA cores rather than the 3,850 that Nvidia claims. It was first brought up by Jarrod's Tech on Twitter , who was tipped off by a viewer. Notebookcheck also ran with the story, suggesting that it may be a deliberate adjustment. Both, however, later backtracked (Notebookcheck via an update to the story today) and suggested that 3,584 could just be a typo. Neither had the laptop on-hand to check (nor did Tom's Hardware).