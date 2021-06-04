Alienware to Return Abducted GPU Cores to m15 R5 Laptop With vBIOS Fix

Alienware is addressing an error affecting the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 that limits CUDA cores on models with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card.



"We have been made aware that an incorrect setting in Alienware’s vBIOS is limiting CUDA Cores on RTX 3070 configurations," the company told Tom's Hardware. This is an error that we are working diligently to correct as soon as possible. We’re expediting a resolution through validation and expect to have this resolved as early as mid-June. In the interim, we do not recommend using a vBios from another Alienware platform to correct this issue. We apologize for any frustration this has caused."



Forum threads on Reddit and Notebook Review showed people noticing that software like CPU-Z and HWInfo are reporting the wrong number of CUDA cores for an RTX 3070. Rather than 5,120 cores, it showed 4,608. HWInfo also reportedly showed fewer ray tracing and tensor cores. Some also had issues with the number of render output units (ROPs).



Some people in those threads reported that switching to the BIOS for the Alienware m15 R4 with an RTX 3070 fixed these issues, but that could cause other problems, especially as the R4 is an Intel system and the R5 is AMD-based. Others speculated wildly about potential special-order cards or other potential software problems.



If the cores were indeed being limited, not just misreported, it's possible that performance will be increased once the fix is released.