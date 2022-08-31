Asus Will Offer Freebies with AMD X670E Motherboards in UK Promo

It is not a secret that Asustek's AMD X670E-based motherboards for AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7000-series processors are going to be considerably more expensive than existing platforms for AMD's CPU. In a bid to make these motherboards somewhat more attractive in terms of value, Asus plans to bundle high-end gear with its higher-end AM5 motherboards.

Asus U.K. on Thursday announced its new promotion (opens in new tab) that will provide those who buy an Asus X670E-powered platform between Sept. 27 and Nov. 11, 2022, from a participating retailer in the U.K. a gift worth up to £139 ($162 with VAT, $135 without VAT). The list of gifts includes various ROG-branded headsets, mice, and webcams, as discovered by @momomo_us.

The exact free item that Asus customers will receive depends on the motherboard they buy (more expensive platforms will give you more expensive freebies) and what they choose. For example, a ROG Crosshair X670E will get you either a ROG Delta headset or a ROG Chakram mouse whereas a ROG Strix X670E or ProArt X670E will offer a choice between a ROG Delta core headset, a ROG Gladius III WL mouse, or a ROG Eye S webcam.

(Image credit: Asus)

For now, Asus only advertises this promotion in the U.K, but the company could also extend the campaign to other markets as well. At least, the list of participating retailers includes such international companies like Amazon as well as Overclockers.co.uk (which is a part of Pro Gamers Group), which might mean that the promotion will become global.

It will be interesting to see whether other motherboard makers will follow Asustek's suit and will also bundle something valuable with their AM5 motherboards for AMD's Zen 4-based CPUs. Back in the day graphics card producers offered quite rich bundles with their products, but motherboard makers limited themselves to essentials such as cables. But now that modern platforms cost around $1,000 or more, perhaps it's time for motherboard suppliers to increase the value of their products by throwing in high-end gaming peripherals.