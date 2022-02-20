Asus ROG Washers Will Prevent Alder Lake CPU Warping Woes

Asus has started to bundle installation washers with its Intel 600-series chipset motherboards. Regular readers will be aware that these motherboards feature the elongated LGA1700 socket for Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake processors. However, many might have missed our report on the new processors warping under pressure. Depending on multiple system component variables, you may or may not have any CPU warping problem, so Asus says you should only use the bundled washers "if you encounter installation difficulties."

Asus ROG has decided to bundle the washers with the Maximus VII Impact Mini ITX motherboard. The washers almost seem luminous, and Asus ROG appears to have missed a trick by not describing them as RGB LED friendly. Jokes aside, the washers can be made of suitable material, as noted in our report last month. As long as they have a degree of durability, the most essential, optimal spec these M4 diameter washers need to adhere to is 1mm thickness.

Alder Lake CPU (Image credit: Igor's Lab)

On his setup, Igor Wallosek's testing of washers of various dimensions found that 1mm was perfect as far as washer thickness was concerned. Not only did these washers reduce the risk of the top of your Alder Lake chip (the integrated heat spreader, or IHS) becoming concave, testing revealed that the CPU cooler performed better. Thus adding 1mm washers to the Independent Loading Mechanism (ILM) fixings can also reduce your operational CPU temperatures. Such a simple change can prevent CPU warping and lower the average CPU temperatures by nearly 6 degrees Celcius – a significant and worthwhile improvement.

Washer Config P0 max Δ P1 max Δ P2 max Δ P3 max Δ P4 max Δ P5 max Δ P6 max Δ P7 max Δ Average Improvement none/stock 69.5 82.5 73.7 86.6 75 83.6 73.7 74.8 76.64 N/A 0.5 mm 66.4 79.1 70.2 83.7 72.3 79 69.3 70.7 73.84 -2.8 0.8 mm 67.1 77.9 70.2 82.6 72.3 78.4 70.2 70.5 73.65 -2.99 1.0 mm 63.9 74.8 67.2 79.3 69.3 77.4 67 68.1 70.88 -5.76 1.3 mm 64.2 75.2 68.1 80.1 70.2 77.9 68.1 69 71.6 -5.04

Does Asus Deserve Praise for Providing Suitable Washers?

Asus' provision of the correct spec washers to hardware bundled with its motherboard(s) is welcome. However, a better solution would be to pre-fit them if necessary or make some adjustments to the ILM so that washers are not required. Leaving the decision up to the end-user could still see customers running into issues, as they might warp their chip over several hours testing before trying the washers, which will then be not as effective – as the damage is already present. As we noted previously, a warped chip's IHS to cooler contact won't be as good as it could have been. Remedial metalwork, such as lapping a CPU IHS, isn't a recommended task for casual PC DIYers.

In the meantime, we expect at least one LGA1700 bracket third-party mod for the LGA1700 socket pressure problem to come to market shortly.

We haven't reviewed the Asus ROG Maximus VII Impact Mini ITX motherboard yet. However, in November last year, one of its stablemates was in our labs, the feature-packed full-ATX form factor Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Hero ($599).