Asus Teases ROG Crosshair X670E Gene For Zen 4 CPUs

Asus on Tuesday showcased the ROG Crosshairs X670E Gene microATX motherboard for AMD's next-generation Ryzen 7000-series 'Raphael' processors in AM5 packaging. The new mainboard caters to compact PCs, but since the new platform belongs to the Asus ROG Crosshair lineup, it will provide a rich feature set along with overclocking capabilities on par with other ROG motherboards.

The Asus ROG Crosshair X670E Gene will come equipped with a 16+2-phase CPU voltage regulating module (VRM) with each phase rated at 110A, designed to ensure serious overclocking potential, according to a slide published by @momomo_us (opens in new tab). The platform will also feature a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for graphics cards, one M.2 slot for an SSD with a PCIe 5.0 x4 interface, and one PCIe x1 slot for add-in-cards. The manufacturer will also bundle its ROG Gen-Z.2 card with its mainboard for those who need more than one M.2 drive.

Regarding connectivity, Asustek's ROG Crosshair X670E Gene will have everything its bigger brethren offer, including a Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth adapter, an Ethernet port, USB 4, and USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 connectors, as well as 7.1-channel audio ports.

Asus demonstrated a slide covering its ROG Crosshair X670E Gene motherboard at a live event, so it may not launch on the same day as its ATX platforms based on AMD's X670E chipset, but we can certainly expect it to show up rather sooner than later. In any case, it is safe to say that it will be available this fall.

As for pricing, it is hard to make any guesses here. AMD's X670E platform seems to be rather expensive in general How much? Only time will tell, but we are talking hundreds of dollars here.