Asus Puts Discrete Graphics In ZenBook 13 Ultrabook

Asus launched a new version of its ZenBook 13 Ultrabook that features a discrete graphics card.

The new Asus ZenBook 13 UX331 comes shortly after the company’s debut of a similar model at CES. However, that version lacked a dedicated GPU. The new model still follows Intel’s strict engineering guidelines to achieve its "Ultrabook" moniker (not just any thin and light laptop can be called such): It measures 12.2 x 8.5 x 0.47-0.55” and weighs only 2.47 lbs, with a 13.3” FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS touchscreen display.

The ZenBook 13 UX331 features an Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of LPDDR3 onboard memory, and a 256GB SSD. However, the star of the show is the discrete graphics card – an Nvidia GeForce MX150 2GB GDDR5 GPU. The increased graphics horsepower should give consumers looking for some extra performance in GPU-intensive workloads and games a moderate boost over the onboard Intel UHD Graphics usually found on similar products, and Asus claimed that it's the world's thinnest laptop with a discrete GPU.

The tiny chassis sports a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, in addition to two USB 3.0 ports and a micro SD card reader. Display output is limited to a single HDMI 2.0 interface, and a headphone-out, audio-in jack will let you connect a headset if you so desire. To get online, the ZenBook 13 UX331 features dual band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and a 50Wh lithium-polymer battery offers up to 14 hours of runtime and takes just 49 minutes to recharge to 60% capacity.

The new Asus ZenBook 13 UX331 is available for $999 from the company’s website, Newegg, and Amazon.

  • skywaterhulk 12 February 2018 22:29
    You don't know much about Ultrabook standards. This standard is controlled by Intel, not Microsoft. The standard also goes beyond physical size and weight. This is also why you will never see an AMD Ultrabook. AMD does not license the technology from Intel to make an Ultrabook. Its a name and numbers game...
  • ixit 12 February 2018 22:34
    Rude but accurate.
  • Kennyy Evony 13 February 2018 00:11
    I used to sell a ton of refurbished notebooks from various manufacturers and from my experience the demand in laptops and portables was from intel. What our customers told us is that the battery doesn't drain as fast on Intel platforms compared to amd which in ultrabook and laprops is the biggest pro/con. Given the power leak from usb interface is fixed. I mean if you want to be stuck to a cord buy AMD.
  • mischon123 13 February 2018 05:15
    Just about to retire my almost 9 year old Zenbook I7/SSD. Almost been running 24h every day since I got it, been everywhere and still looks fresh. Just gotten slow. An amazing machine.
