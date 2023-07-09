Ayaneo Air 1S Ultra Claimed to Be Thinnest and Lightest AMD Phoenix Handheld Yet

Handheld gaming PC specialist Ayaneo has launched what might be some of the thinnest and lightest AMD Phoenix handhelds yet. The new Ayaneo Air 1S packs in some impressive and attractive sounding specs, but only measures 21.6 mm (0.9 inches) thick and 450 g (0.99 pounds) in weight. Additionally, the headlining Ayaneo Air 1S Ultra is a limited edition which is even thinner and lighter at 18 mm (0.7 inches) and 405 g (0.89 pounds). Yes, these specs sound eminently portable, perhaps even pocketable, but the screens offer sub-smartphone dimensions in 2023, at only 5.5 inches.

(Image credit: Ayaneo)

Ayaneo launched the new Air 1S models via Indiegogo, and also shared product and pre-order pages so we have a decent selection of specs to ponder over, as well as pricing, and see that pre-orders will be open from July 11.

You’ve seen the pictures, and may have watched the embedded video, but to firm up your expectations regarding the Ayaneo Air 1S, we think a specs table is highly worthwhile.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ayaneo Air 1S: key specifications Screen 5.5-inch 1080p OLED screen with 185% sRGB Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7840U Memory 16 or 32 GB of LPDDR5X Storage From 512 GB to 4 TB M.2 2280 SSD Connectivity 2x USB4, 3.5 mm headphone, TF card slot, Wi-Fi 6E, BT 5.2 Controls Two hall-sensor analog sticks, D-Pad, A/B/X/Y buttons, hall triggers, dual six-axis gyroscopes, vibration Battery 10,050 mAh (38 Wh) Physical 224 x 89.5 x 21.6 mm (18 mm Ultra), 450 g (405 g Ultra) OS Windows 11 Pricing From $899 to $1,259

Early bird pricing will save you as much as $150 on the prices outlined in the table above.

(Image credit: Ayaneo)

Inside the new Ayaneo Air 1S models is one of the increasingly popular AMD Phoenix processors, which are attractive for gaming portables due to the potent mix of cores on offer. The Ryzen 7 7840U in use here, mixes eight Zen 4 cores (16 threads) with twelve RDNA 3 graphics CUs (AKA Radeon 780M graphics). This is a pretty similar configuration to the AMD Z1 Extreme chip in the Asus ROG Ally.

Refocusing on the slim/light boasts from Ayaneo, its new Air 1S and the ROG Ally are both significantly smaller than the popular Steam Deck. The Ayaneo model is indeed the most portable though, as it is 56mm (2.2 inches) less wide, and 22 mm (0.9 inches) less deep than the Asus device. Device thicknesses are almost identical at around 21 mm (but the Ultra is better at 18 mm). However, we must remember Ayaneo’s rivals pack 7-inch displays.

(Image credit: Ayaneo)

Another important factor in portability is weight. The AyaNeo Air 1S weighs just 450 g (405 g for the Ultra model) compared to the Asus ROG Ally at 608 g, and the Steam Deck at 669 g.

It is a bit strange that Ayaneo has launched the standard Air 1S and the limited edition Ultra model, the latter of which is quite markedly thinner and lighter. Potential buyers would be advised to check independent reviews to see any drawbacks to the otherwise identical but thinner / lighter Air 1S Ultra model. The first Ayaneo Air 1S devices are expected to ship in early August.