Stoic Seeks $200,000 For 'The Banner Saga 3' On Kickstarter

In April 2016, Stoic released The Banner Saga 2, thanks in part to the studio’s Kickstarter campaign for the original Banner Saga title. The studio asked for $100,000 for the first game--backers gave over $700,000. Now the studio is turning to Kickstarter again to fund the final chapter of the series: The Banner Saga 3.

This time around, the small independent studio is asking for $200,000 in funding. According to the game’s Kickstarter page, the funds would allow the team to use the same resources as it did in the previous games. This includes help from Powerhouse Animation for the game’s cut-scenes, voice-over work from Studio Syrland, and original music from renowned video game composer Austin Wintory.

In order to reach that goal, the campaign has multiple tiers for backer rewards. It starts at $20, which guarantees you a copy of the game on Steam or GOG as well as access to the special Backer Forums and Galleries. You can also add $20 to any backer reward to get the first two games on Steam or GOG as well. Rewards will be delivered in December 2018, but that isn’t necessarily the release date for the game.

The game already has over $38,000 in backer funds, and there’s still plenty of time to get in on the action: the Kickstarter campaign ends March 7.