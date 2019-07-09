Trending

AMD Ryzen 3000 Dominates Intel on Amazon Best-Selling CPUs List

By AMD 

(Image credit: AMD)

Amazon's Best Sellers list might not hold the same stature as a Fortune 500 list, but it's a good indication of what products are in high demand at Amazon. When it comes to desktop CPUs in general, AMD is absolutely killing it right now, as seven of the top 10 best sellers in the PC CPUs category hail from camp AMD.

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, currently sits on top of Amazon's list, which is quite shocking considering that the Ryzen 3000-series, codename Matisse, processors were just made available on July 7. But with specifications, like 12 cores, 24 threads and a whopping 64MB of L3 cache, it's not hard to see why the multi-core chip is winning enthusiasts' hearts over.

PositionModelCores /ThreadsBase / Boost Clock Speed (GHz)L3 Cache (MB)PCIe LanesDRAMTDP
1Ryzen 9 3900X12 / 243.8 / 4.664PCIe 4.0 x 24Dual DDR4-3200105W
2Ryzen 5 26006 / 123.4 / 3.916PCIe 3.0 x 16Dual DDR4-293365W
3Ryzen 5 3600X6 / 123.8 / 4.432PCIe 4.0 x 24Dual DDR4-320095W
4Core i7-9700K8 / 83.6 / 4.912PCIe 3.0 x 16Dual DDR4-266695W
5Ryzen 5 2600X6 / 123.4 / 3.916PCIe 3.0 x 16Dual DDR4-293365W
6Ryzen 7 2700X8 / 163.7 / 4.316PCIe 3.0 x 16Dual DDR4-2933105W
7Core i9-9900K8 / 163.6 / 5.016PCIe 3.0 x 16Dual DDR4-266695W
8Ryzen 7 27008 / 163.2 / 4.116PCIe 3.0 x 16Dual DDR4-293365W
9Ryzen 3 2200G4 / 43.5 / 3.74PCIe 3.0 x 8Dual DDR4-293365W
10Core i5-9600K6 / 63.7 / 4.69PCIe 3.0 x 16Dual DDR4-266695W

Despite the hype surrounding the Ryzen 3000-series CPUs, the AMD Ryzen 5 2600 continues to hold the second place spot on the list. The Ryzen 5 2600 is a very popular six-core, 12-thread processor because it's good for work and gaming with a very attractive price tag, even more so now that they're on sale at Amazon for $140. Mow that the third-generation Ryzen chips are out, and prices for Ryzen 2000-series CPUs have dropped.

The new Ryzen 5 3600X falls right behind the Ryzen 5 2600 on the list. Like its predecessors, the Ryzen 5 3600X maintains the six-core, 12-thread configuration but brings a lot of improvements. The processor arrives with faster operating clock speeds, double the L3 cache and other attributes exclusive of the Ryzen 3000-series, like native support for the PCIe 4.0 interface and DDR4-3200 memory modules.

Intel's Core i7-9700K sits in the fourth spot and is one of three Intel processors, along with the Core i9-9900K and Core i5-9600K on Amazon's top 10. The Core i7-9700K is Intel's first Core i7 chip without Hyper-Threading. It appears that the chipmaker's bet has paid off, as the Core i7-9700K is its highest-ranked processor on the list.

The Ryzen 3000-series just came out of the gate this week, so we'll have to give them a bit of time to see whether they'll truly disrupt the processor market. Will Intel respond with price cuts on its 9th-Generation CPUs? In any case, it'll be interesting to revisit the list in a few months to see if Intel gains any ground in Amazon's ranking.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • margrave 09 July 2019 19:08
    When will "journalists" learn how to write?

    You say "Amazon's Best Sellers list ... is a good indication of what products are in high demand at Amazon" ... have you said anything at all?

    D'oh!
    Reply
  • Ajvy 10 July 2019 12:27
    I've ordered 3600x paired with B450 Tomahawk and 16Gb Ram @3200 Mhz for $426. Just compare it to the Intel, both prices and performances.
    Reply
  • SgtScream 10 July 2019 12:28
    Ajvy said:
    I've ordered 3600x paired with B450 Tomahawk and 16Gb Ram @3200 Mhz for $426. Just compare it to the Intel, both prices and performances.
    Did you build it and test drive that baby yet?
    Reply
  • Ajvy 10 July 2019 12:35
    SgtScream said:
    Did you build it and test drive that baby yet?
    Didn't arrive yet, I've just ordered it. My FX8120 is going to its well-deserved retirement.
    Reply
  • SgtScream 10 July 2019 12:40
    Ajvy said:
    Didn't arrive yet, I've just ordered it. My FX8120 is going to its well-deserved retirement.
    That is quite the jump in performance. I was watching that processor benchmarked against the i9 9900k and I have to say, I was impressed.
    Reply
  • Ajvy 10 July 2019 12:46
    SgtScream said:
    That is quite the jump in performance. I was watching that processor benchmarked against the i9 9900k and I have to say, I was impressed.
    Yeah, I've watched quite a few comparisons and the processor is really offering a lot of bang for the buck. All of the new Ryzens are monsters, didn't know which one to pick. Since the most stressful operation on my PC is gaming at 1080p, I've chosen this one. Even Ryzen 5 3600 would do, but I had some extra bucks and went for the x (might do some overclocking)
    Reply
  • cryoburner 10 July 2019 18:43
    I was expecting the 3600 and 3700X to lead the list, since they seem to be the best-value 6 and 8-core parts of the new lineup, but it looks like they are not in stock at Amazon, and only available from third-party sellers at marked up prices at the moment, which is likely why they are not in the top ten.

    As for the point of the article, it's only logical that newly-released products should place well in a bestseller's list, so I'm not sure this is indicative of much. Ryzen processors have placed well in this list for quite a while already, so not much has changed.
    Reply
  • Bamda 11 July 2019 03:01
    I am having zero luck finding the 3900X CPU. I guess I need to place a back order with Amazon. :/
    Reply
  • SgtScream 11 July 2019 10:28
    cryoburner said:
    I was expecting the 3600 and 3700X to lead the list, since they seem to be the best-value 6 and 8-core parts of the new lineup, but it looks like they are not in stock at Amazon, and only available from third-party sellers at marked up prices at the moment, which is likely why they are not in the top ten.

    As for the point of the article, it's only logical that newly-released products should place well in a bestseller's list, so I'm not sure this is indicative of much. Ryzen processors have placed well in this list for quite a while already, so not much has changed.
    Honestly, wait for black friday. I'd never purchase close to release date for two reasons. The first one is obvious (price) and the second bios revision updates ant the teething process.
    Reply
  • Wheel in the Sky 11 July 2019 19:30
    Ajvy said:
    Yeah, I've watched quite a few comparisons and the processor is really offering a lot of bang for the buck. All of the new Ryzens are monsters, didn't know which one to pick. Since the most stressful operation on my PC is gaming at 1080p, I've chosen this one. Even Ryzen 5 3600 would do, but I had some extra bucks and went for the x (might do some overclocking)
    Do you mean you might turn on the automatic overclocking? I thought the non-x versions were better for manual overclocking.
    Reply