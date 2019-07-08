AMD Ryzen 2000-Series CPUs Hit All-Time Low Prices on Amazon

AMD released the new Ryzen 3000-series processors on Sunday night, but those who don’t need the latest and greatest can now pick up the previous generation Ryzen 5 2600X with Wraith Spire Cooler for $160. With only a week left before Prime Day, Amazon looks to be clearing out its stock of the previous generation processors. This current price is 38% off the $259.55 MSRP and also matches Amazon’s all time low for the Ryzen 5 2600X.

The Ryzen 5 2600X features 6 Cores/12 threads, a frequency of 4.2 and 19MB of combined cache. Its max temperature is 95°C and includes Wraith Spire Cooler.

We praised the Ryzen 5 2600X for its lower cache and memory latencies, more sophisticated multi-core boosts, and felt that the extra threads were helpful for both gaming and everyday productivity.

Ryzen 5 2600 Hits All-Time Low

The Ryzen 5 2600 has hit an all time low of $140 with a Wraith cooler. It's also a 6C/12T processor, but as we said on our review, the extra $20 (even in this sale) can get you the 2600X more overclocking headroom



