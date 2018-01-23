Biostar Announces H110MDE Entry-Level Motherboard

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Biostar announced a new entry-level Micro-ATX LGA 1151 motherboard for Intel's 6th and 7th generation Core, Pentium and Celeron processors.

Advertised as the "perfect solution for desktop users on a tight budget," the company clearly has its sights set on cost-conscious consumers building small form factor systems.

Based on Intel’s H110 chipset, the Biostar H110MDE offers support for Intel's latest Core, Pentium and Celeron processors. The two DIMM slots can accept up to 32GB of 2,400MHz DDR4 memory. This motherboard is equipped with a single PCI-E 3.0 x16 slot allowing end-users the option of adding a discrete graphics card to their system build.

Other features include four SATA3 headers (no M.2 slots), Realtek RTL8111G LAN controller, two USB 3.1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, Realtek ALC662 6-Channel HD audio, DVI-D connector and a single VGA port for CPUs that support integrated graphics.

Given the fact that this is a budget-friendly motherboard, we didn't expect extras such as fancy heatsinks or RGB lighting but this motherboard does come with a few extras worth noting including moistureproof PCB, protection against current overvoltage, power overload, anti-surge protection, and free BullGuard antivirus software.

The Biostar H110MDE is available now with a $55 MSRP.