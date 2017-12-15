Biostar Rolls Out 12-Slot PCI-E Cryptocurrency Mining Motherboard

Biostar has added yet another installment into its line of cryptocurrency mining motherboards.

The TB250-BTC Pro joins the likes of Biostar’s TB250-BTC+, TB350-BTC, and TA320-BTC mining-specific motherboards. In addition to more PCI-E x1 3.0 slots, the company has also introduced new optimized miner-friendly BIOS features to its line of cryptocurrency mining motherboards.

The mining craze has hit an all-time high thanks to the recent surge in value of digital currency. Although some motherboard vendors have struggled with performance issues, Biostar has not only double downed on PCI-E x1 3.0 slots, the company has also introduced a new feature that enables an auto-reboot setting that keeps your mining rig running smoothly even when a reboot is required.

Based on Intel's B250 chipset, this motherboard supports 6th and 7th generation Intel LGA 1151 socket processors. Its two DIMM slots can be fitted with up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 memory, there are two PCI-E 12V 4-pin connectors for added power delivery, plenty of USB 3.1 ports, and 7.1 channel HD audio.

The TB250-BTC Pro features a single PCI-E x16 3.0 slot and a total of eleven PCI-E x1 3.0 slots. Using AMD based graphics cards and the latest Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.11.1 or later drivers , end users can easily install up to 12 graphics cards for maximum mining goodness.



As with Biostar's other mining-specific motherboards, this motherboard includes a moisture proof PCB and low resistance mosfets as well as electrostatic discharge (ESD) and overvoltage protection.

For those of you new to cryptocurrency mining, Biostar has put together handy guides for setting up your 12 GPU mining rig and a basic guide to crypto mining as well.

The TB250-BTC Pro is available now with an MSRP of $130.