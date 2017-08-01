Biostar Reveals The First 8-Slot PCI-e Mining Motherboard (Update: Price)

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Update, 8/1/17, 8am PT: Biostar informed us that the TB250-BTC will cost $130.

Biostar is back with yet another cryptocurrency mining motherboard, the TB250-BTC+, which is the world’s first 8-Slot PCI-e mining board.

The TB250-BTC+ joins Biostar's recently announced TB350-BTC and TA320-BTC mining motherboards. The company said this board is designed specifically for people looking to "maximize your mining from home." According to the company, even though this board supports eight Nvidia or AMD graphics cards, the motherboard stays close to the safety limits of a continuous load rating for a typical 15amp household circuit.



Given the fact that this board is based on Intel's B250 chipset, it features native support for 6th and 7th generation Intel LGA 1151 socket processors, two DIMM slots supporting up to 32GB of DDR4-2400M, a single PCI-E x16 3.0 slot and seven 7 x PCI-E x1 3.0 slots, 2 x PCI-E 12V 4-pin connectors, USB 3.1, and 7.1 channel HD audio. As with Biostar's other mining-specific motherboards, the TB250-BTC+ also includes a moisture proof PCB and low resistance mosfets as well as electrostatic discharge (ESD) and overvoltage protection.

As we have explained in the past, even though the Ethereum mining craze is showing signs of waning, many companies are still jumping on the cryptocurrency mining bandwagon with products designed specifically for miners.