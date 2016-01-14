BitFenix Matches Spectre Xtreme Fan LED Lighting To Nvidia's Green

It's been a while since we've seen new case fans come to market, but today BitFenix is here to break the ice. The company's new fans are called the Spectre Xtreme and Spectre Xtreme LED, and I'm sure you've already guessed the difference between the two.

Aside from their appearance and the added LEDs, the models do not differ. They are all 120mm fans with a 25mm thickness, and they spin at speeds between 950 and 2000 RPM. At full speed, they push 66 CFM in an unrestricted environment, while restricted they will generate 2.74 mm of water lift in a pressure test at full speed. At their loudest they'll generate 30 dB of noise.

The bearing used in the new fans is a Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB), and BitFenix ships the fans with anti-vibration grommets, case and radiator screws, washers, and a 3-to-4 pin adapter in case you don't have 3-pin fan headers left on your motherboard.

One interesting feature that BitFenix implemented is a dual-frame design. The main shell is made of hard plastic and the mounting grommets are made of flexible vibration-absorbing TPU (Thermoplastic polyurethane).

The standard version will only be available in black. The LED versions will come with four different lighting options: white, red, blue, and green -- but, not just any color green; BitFenix took special care to match the green tint to that of the GeForce lettering on Nvidia's NVTTM coolers. The lighting can also be toggled on or off.

The plain black version of the fan will retail for $12.99 while the LED variants will cost $17.99. U.S. availability is slated for March.

Update, 1/15/2015, 2:54am PT: Updated with pricing and availability.

