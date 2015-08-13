Windows 10 Gets Boot Camp Support

Mac users are still able to utilize Windows operating systems through Apple's Boot Camp software, which is already installed on Apple desktops and laptops. With the introduction of Windows 10, Apple's latest update to the program added support for the new OS so that Mac owners can join in on the fun.

Windows 10 can be delivered to the Mac as an ISO file, installation disc or a USB drive, and it seems that the update works for those who have OS X Yosemite. Obviously, there are a few other system requirements for the upgrade, the first of which is that only the 64-bit version of Windows 10 can work on a Mac. If you have a previous 32-bit version of a Windows system, you'll need to remove that partition to make way for Windows 10.

The other requirement comes in the form of support software, or drivers for Boot Camp to work with the new system. Fortunately, these drivers are automatically installed if you enlist the help of the Boot Camp Assistant during the installation. If you own one of the following Mac products, you should be able to get Windows 10 installed on the laptop or desktop.

MacBook Pro MacBook Air MacBook iMac Mac Mini Mac Pro Mid 2015 Retina (15-inch) Early 2015 (11- and 13-inch) Early 2015 Retina (12-inch) Mid 2015 Retina 5K (27-inch) Late 2014 Late 2013 Early 2015 Retina (13-inch) Early 2014 (11- and 13-inch) Late 2014 Retina 5K (27-inch) Late 2012 (Regular and Server) Mid 2014 Retina (13- and 15-inch) Mid 2013 (11- and 13-inch) Mid 2014 (21.5-inch) Late 2013 Retina (13- and 15-inch) Mid 2012 (11- and 13-inch) Late 2013 (27- and 21.5-inch) Early 2013 Retina (13- and 15-inch) Late 2012 (27- and 21.5-inch) Late 2012 Retina (13-inch) Mid 2012 Retina Mid 2012 (13- and 15-inch)

The process of upgrading is easier for those who have yet to use Boot Camp on their Macs. After ensuring the Mac and its operating system are up to date, you can use the Boot Camp Assistant to guide you through installing a new copy of Windows 10.

For those who already have previous versions of Windows in a 64-bit format, there are a few more steps added to the process. After checking that OS X and the Mac firmware are up to date, use the Apple Software Update from your Boot Camp partition of Windows to update any necessary features, and then use the traditional Windows Installer to get Windows 10.

Additionally, you will need 10 GB of free space on the Boot Camp partition. Those who have Windows 8 via Boot Camp will need to upgrade to Windows 8.1 prior to getting Windows 10.

When Windows 10 is finally up and running, most of the hardware features on a Mac should be able to work with Microsoft's new software. This includes Apple's mouse, trackpad and keyboard; Thunderbolt; the built-in optical drive or Apple's portable USB Superdrive; the built-in SD or SDXC card slot; USB 3.0; and for those who own an Early 2015 version of the 12-inch MacBook Pro Retina, its USB-C port.

It was only a matter of time before Windows 10 would make its way to Mac devices. The fact that Apple actually placed Boot Camp on its laptops and desktops goes to show that it's willing to play ball with its rival.

Apple is already in the process of getting its latest operating system, OS X El Capitan, ready for users this fall.

Having issues with Windows 10? Tom's Hardware has a team of community staffers standing by in the forums to answer your questions 24/7.

