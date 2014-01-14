Phanteks Shows Off New Enthoo Cases

Phanteks showed its new Enthoo Pro beside the new color combinations for its earlier Enthoo Primo cases. The new case is for builders who prefer mid-tower dimensions, and most of the saved space is below the motherboard. The plastic-faced $90 case is fairly basic, though Phanteks says that several optional components are available.

While the Primo is now available in both black and white, the Pro is a black-only product.

The Enthoo Luxe goes upscale with an aluminum face, a five-color LED trim ring, and top panels similar to those of the larger Primo. It also carries the Primo's multi-fan PWM controller hub.

Both the Pro and the Luxe are manufactured with reservoir mounting holes/slots, and both are able to support 3x 120 mm radiators on top, or 2x 120 mm radiators on the face or bottom panels.

Phanteks also extends its fan product line in 2014 to 200 mm and 120 mm models, the PH-F200SP and PH-F120SP, to support the large intakes and standard radiators with its well-known bladed-fin design.

All new products are scheduled for sale in March.