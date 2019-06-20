Chinese-Produced Zhaoxin KX-6000 CPUs Purportedly Match Intel's Core i5-7400
Credit: Twitter - David Schor Wikichip
Late last year, the China-based processor designer Zhaoxin Semiconductor (jointly owned by the Shangai government and VIA Technologies, another semiconductor corporation) promised its upcoming octa-core CPUs based on the 16nm node from TSMC would be able to match Intel's quad-core i5 processors, and today is that day: the newly-announced KX-6000 CPUs are said to deliver performance on par with the Core i5-7400, yet supposedly pull off the feat at a mere 3 GHz. And they support Windows. While this level of performance may not seem very impressive, it is actually a very significant development for a few reasons.
Companies like VIA and Zhaoxin are eager to compete with Intel, AMD, IBM, and others because China wants its own processors, not only to compete within its own borders but also to compete abroad and reduce the country's exposure to outside influence. The international CPU scene is dominated by American companies like Intel, AMD, and IBM, among others. For both political reasons (such as self-determination and independence) and economic reasons, the prospect of China producing and exporting profitable and powerful processors is enticing.
Zhaoxin Semiconductor
It's also a significant technological achievement for Zhaoxin. Any kind of CPU that can compete with Intel on any field is impressive since Intel is at the top of the hierarchy in both size and technology. Intel's traditional rival AMD and the more server- and specialist-focused IBM are Intel's only real competition; it would certainly shake up the dynamic if Zhaoxin could field competitive processors for the x86 market. The Core i5-7400 isn't Intel's fastest desktop CPU by any means (not even when it launched in 2017), but it is one of the fastest desktop CPUs made by any company today. Even AMD's first-gen Ryzen CPUs struggled against it in single-threaded workloads.
Lenovo already uses previous-gen Zhoaxin processors in some notebooks, and benchmarks have popped up in public databases, meaning the chips are more than just a pipe dream. Zhaoxin is also similarly planning on launching competitive server CPUs (the KH-40000 series), but on the 7nm node from TSMC with PCIe 4.0 and DDR5 support. Zhaoxin hasn't said exactly when these CPUs would arrive, but it will be a little while since it is slated to use upcoming DDR5 memory.
Minus the hardware built in spyware. Since its co-developed by a government owned entity I wouldn't go anywhere near it.
You know Intel and AMD have those too? Only difference is that NSA controls the backdoors.
I guess that's absolutely fine though because reasons.
The big difference is that AMD and Intel are not government owned. That makes a massive difference alone.
As for backdoors, sure. Everything has them but again the less government owned the better.
It was done with VIA so it probably was legitimate although I am not sure if VIAs license allows them to share the x86 IP with others, especially China where a lot of IP is heavily restricted. Not too long ago China had another CPU, the Loongson, that was their own CPU design using MIPS but had to emulate x86 and was very far from AMD or Intel in performance.
US government still very much has control over American companies. Remember what happened between Google and Huawei not too long ago?
They're causing hysteria by accusing others of doing something they themselves have been caught doing for years now.
Source?
There's no legal framework for the US government to mandate backdoors in US-made technology products. Were such a law to exist, it would probably be found unconstitutional.
I'm not saying it never happened, but I don't think it would happen today. The lack of such intentional backdoors is why the NSA hoards what hacks and security flaws it finds, without telling anyone who could fix them.
Well, I don't see any results at 3 GHz. The fastest are at 2.7 GHz, and don't compare all that favorably with a i5-7400.
Linux: https://browser.geekbench.com/v4/cpu/compare/13581818?baseline=12754288
Windows: https://browser.geekbench.com/v4/cpu/compare/13603358?baseline=12670754
It looks like the i5 in the Linux result might be overclocked, but I just went for the first 64-bit Linux result I found for that CPU. Anyway, if you scale up their Windows multi-core results to 3 GHz, then the i5 still pulls ahead by 16.6%.
With all that said, it does look like their multi-core is within spitting distance. Maybe a new SKU with bigger caches and faster RAM could make up the difference. But needing 8 cores to match a quad-core i5 isn't really so impressive.
What's more interesting is to look at the individual results, instead of the top-line numbers. If you eliminate a few of the outliers that probably use AVX, then even single-thread performance really isn't so far off.
I guess the point about matching Goldmont / Apollo Lake is probably enough to deprive Intel of quite a lot of low-end sales volume. But that was already moving to ARM, anyhow.
I'm not saying there was no IP theft involved. However, you'd do well to keep in mind that most/all US technology companies have/had semiconductor design offices in China. Many (such as AMD and Nvidia) have been there for more than a decade. So, whether it happened by way of forced technology transfer or merely short-sighted US tech companies looking for low-cost skilled labor, not all of the needed expertise was attained by theft.
Also, China has been massively investing in the semiconductor sector, at all levels. From academic research to manufacturing and design. Even without any theft, it was probably only a matter of time that they would catch up.
Going forward, IP theft should definitely be an area of concern, but that can be hard to enforce. Anti-dumping measures are another angle that should be easier to enforce, and will be critical to a future with viable non-Chinese competitors, in the semiconductor sector.
That was a case where they were prevented from working with Hauwei, which is very different from being forced to introduce backdoors.
https://hackaday.com/2017/12/11/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-intel-management-engine/
It's said that with Ryzen, AMD also implemented their own variant of this cancer tumor on your cpu.
Not only that, they can go to american schools and some go back to China. The world is interconnected, eventually knowledge will be shared.
Goldmont is far lower power, even if we consider that it has half the cores. 37W for the Zhaoxin.
The question is, does Intels agreement with a company for x86 license also extend to a partner ie transfer of said technology. That's up to Intels lawyers, but the Chinese would ignore it anyway.
The US government and its agencies customarily issue gag orders, so regardless of whether companies comply with "requests" for assistance or resist them, the general public will not hear about them for decades.
That article provides no evidence that the Intel ME has government mandated backdoors in it. The fact that the ME may have vulnerabilities does not inherently mean that those vulnerabilities were deliberately put there by Intel at the behest of the NSA. Not to mention that the exploit being referred to in that article requires local access to the PC.
Beyond [USER=1470815]@TJ Hooker[/USER] 's point, I will also ask . . with that Ryzen claim you make... "It's said that..." - really? By who?
no reason to worry about hardware and such when the OS you are using is already doing the work for them. so MS is not a gov entity so this is ok right?? seems to be what folks are saying here. never mind that our gov has total access to that data collected by win 10. it's indirect but very clear what's going on. same goes for google, facebook, apple and so on. they collect and catalog the data and the gov let's em monetize it so long as they get to peek when they want to.
so would these china made cpu's have vulnerabilities/backdoors built in? for sure. would it make people any less secure than they already are not?? nope, won't change a thing other than expanding who is collecting the data on you.
Let me correct my self: It's not a claim it's a fact. AMD PSP is a thing that exists. The only question is how many backdoors does it have?
Of course it doesn't, if it did have evidence then it would have been taken down long ago and it's writers would be in jail.
^ that's one of the few people here who understands what's really going on.
I'd change in that quote only one thing: "expanding" into "shifting".
And that's what it's all about: some people are really unhappy that their "right" of spying on basically anyone they want is suddenly shifting to other people.