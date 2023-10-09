Chinese Gitstar JH920 GPU Claims To Beat an Nvidia GTX 1050

A new entry to the Chinese domestic GPU market was announced this weekend. Twitter/X user Everest spotted the subdued GitStar JH920 graphics card launch, which came in the form of a short BiliBili video. The most important takeaway from the launch video is that the JH920 is claimed to provide better than GeForce GTX 1050 performance at under 30W. It was interesting to see purported AMD FSR support, too. However, please take these performance and feature claims with a pinch of salt as some GPU firms have been known to overpromise and underdeliver.

Even though the GitStar JH920 graphics card video is under a minute long, the firm was gracious enough to include some technical specifications for us to peruse. We mentioned comparisons with Nvidia’s GTX 1050, above, so you shouldn’t expect eye-popping specs here. Probably the most welcome spec, if it turns out to be true, would be the provision of GTX 1050 performance in a 30W envelope, in a MiniITX-friendly sized graphics card – an we hope for a cheap price.

(Image credit: GitStar)

Swipe to scroll horizontally GitStar JH920 Specifications GPU JH920 GPU clock 1.2 GHz Performance 1.2 TFLOPS Memory 4GB GDDR6 Memory spec 64-bit bus for 96 GB/s Connectivity PCIe Gen4 x8 card with four HDMI 2.0 ports Compatibility Open GL 4.0, Vulkan 1.1, OpenGL ES3.2, OpenCL 3.0, HEVC, H.264, MPEG4. Kirin OS, UOS, and other OSes Size 173 x 126 x 42mm

A few other interesting things were mentioned in the brief video, though. Support for AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution could be welcome to those hoping to game on this GPU.

(Image credit: GitStar)

A machine translation of the above slide touts FSR’s ability to deliver “unchanged” image quality at faster frame rates. Moreover, GitStar says that it has “tested popular software and played it stress-free.” Last but not least, GitStar says the JH920 is also capable enough to accelerate graphics in popular apps like Chrome, as well as Adobe Creative suite standards like Premiere, Photoshop, and After Effects.

If GitStar’s JH920 can live up to most of its promises and gets released in decent quantities at an attractive price it might do well in China. Westerners might worry about the lack of mention of things like Windows and DirectX. Hopefully, some third-party reviews will come along in due course, to spill the beans about the actual capabilities and performance of the JH920. In 2023, it would be hard to imagine such a product being rewarded with a place in our best graphics cards rankings.