ClockTuner Updated to v2.0 with Support for Ryzen 5000 CPUs

3rd party Ryzen overclocking tool, ClockTuner, has just been updated to version 2.0, adding support for Zen 3-based Ryzen CPUs (Ryzen 5000 series) and a few new features to optimize performance of Zen 2 or Zen 3 CPUs, including those that made our list of best CPUs. The application is designed to make overclocking easy for Ryzen users, and achieve the highest efficiency possible out of your Ryzen chip, no matter the core count.

With an application like ClockTuner, you can always just plug in a static core frequency and core voltage, but doing that with today's high-core count CPUs could yield negative results such as high power consumption and reduced single-core turbo frequencies.

ClockTuner will automatically figure out what each CCX on your Ryzen chip is fully capable of. You have full control over what frequency targets you want to hit, as well as what voltage you want to hit. Then the program will try and achieve your targeted inputs as best as it can on all CCXs.

An important new feature of ClockTuner 2.0, besides Ryzen 5000 support, is the addition of "CTR Hybrid OC" mode, which works like a turbo-boosting algorithm. ClockTuner will produce several profiles that are responsible for running the CPU at different frequencies and voltages. Similar to turbo boost, ClockTuner will keep voltages and frequencies very low, at idle conditions, run at a "medium" configuration at normal loads, then at very high loads, increase voltage and core frequencies as high as possible.

Just beware that this is a 3rd party application that will void your warranty with AMD. Also, there's no guarantee that this software will work 100% of the time, so just make sure you know you are getting into. Just like with anything to do with overclocking, there is some risk involved.