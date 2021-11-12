Colorful's New RTX 3070 Cards Arrive With Magnetic Covers

As VideoCardz reported, Colorful has launched the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070, two of the best graphics cards, under the brand's new iGame Customization series. The graphics cards feature a Founders Edition-liked shroud and even retain Nvidia's 12-pin PCIe power connector.

The iGame GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Customization OC 8G and GeForce RTX 3070 Customization OC LHR use the recycled design from the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-sports Edition OC 12G. This time, the difference is that the pair of Ampere-based graphics cards turned up without the Bilibili marketing, implying that the partnership with the Chinese social media platform may have ended.

The design is identical on both graphics cards. Colorful includes three magnetic covers for the shroud and backplate. The graphics cards take up two PCI slots and employ a unique dual-fan cooling system with one fan on each side. Five 6mm heat pipes transfer heat to the nickel-plated heatsink topped by two 90mm cooling fans.

Image 1 of 3 iGame GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Customization OC 8G (Image credit: Colorful) Image 2 of 3 iGame GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Customization OC 8G (Image credit: Colorful) Image 3 of 3 iGame GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Customization OC 8G (Image credit: Colorful)

The iGame GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Customization OC 8G, which has a 9+2-phase power delivery subsystem, features a 1,800 MHz boost clock (30 MHz higher than Nvidia's reference specification). Surprisingly, the iGame GeForce RTX 3070 Customization OC LHR has a slightly improved power delivery subsystem with a 10+2-phase design. The graphics card peaks at 1,785 MHz, representing a 35 MHz increase over the Founders Edition.

The iGame GeForce RTX 3070 Customization OC LHR is based on revised GA104 silicon featuring a hard lock on Ethereum mining. As a result, the graphics card is only good for 25 MH/s; however, recent mining software restored up to 70% of the mining performance on Ampere Lite Hash Rate (LHR) graphics cards.

Colorful's graphics cards provide three conventionalñ DisplayPort 1.4a outputs and one HDMI 2.1 port regardless of the model. They sip power through the 12-pin PCIe power connector. The company rates the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with a 290W TDP and recommends a 750W power supply as a minimum. However, the GeForce RTX 3070 sticks with 250W TDP, so a 650W unit is more than sufficient.

Colorful didn't announce the pricing or availability for its new iGame Customization graphics cards. However, given the chip shortage, they'll likely hit the market with a substantial markup over their respective MSRPs.