Colorful’s iGame GTX 1070 X-TOP-8G Advanced Limited Has Three Fans, RGB Lighting, Long Name

Colorful is at it again with a new GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card, this time with a triple-fan cooling solution and RGB LED lighting. In an apparent effort to capture the world's record for "most letters used in the name of a graphics card," the Colorful iGame GTX 1070 X-TOP-8G Advanced Limited was born.

The iGame GTX 1070 X-TOP-8G Advanced Limited graphics card (we’ll just call it the X-TOP AL to simplify things going forward) features the same GP104 Pascal processor as its GTX 1070 brethren, with 1,920 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR5 clocked at 8,008MHz on a 256-bit memory bus. The base clock frequency is 50MHz higher than the Founder’s Edition GTX 1070 clock rates at 1,657MHz. The boost clock is also increased, and it can rev up to 1,860MHz. Colorful also said that you can reach “improved levels of performance” with Boost Ready one-key overclocking, but the company was vague on the gains and functionality of the feature.

The iGame X-TOP AL (is it catching on yet?) is powered via two 8-pin PCIe connectors that feed an 8+2 phase digital power supply. The need for a second 8-pin connector (compared to the Founder's Edition) is not a surprise considering the card’s moderate overclock, robust cooling solution, and RGB LED lighting.

The X-TOP AL (am I there yet?) looks to be as long as its full name, with three 90mm fans sitting atop a new “Silver Shark” aluminum cooler. The fans remain idle under 62C, and the specially-designed central i-Ring fan sports RGB LEDs. The iGame logo on top of the GPU is also illuminated, and you can control the lighting effects via Colorful’s iGame-Zone software.

Pricing and availability for the new (sigh, I have to call it by its full name in the outro, here it goes) Colorful iGame GTX 1070 X-TOP-8G Advanced Limited graphics card is not currently known, but if the excruciatingly long name is any indication, it may only be a limited release.