Computex 2019 Day 3 Wrap-Up: Intel Brings Out the Prototypes
Never let it be said that we’re a tardy lot. Computex 2019 doesn’t officially end until June 1, but after visiting what seemed like every booth known to man and poring through countless announcements, we’ve named our Best of Computex 2019 winners. Click through for more info.
Fret not, sweet readers, for we’ll continue to write about its new components and peripherals and systems (oh my!) until Computex 2019 is but a hazy memory. You can catch up on our coverage from Day 1 and Day 2 of Computex 2019 by following their respective links; read on to check out all our coverage from Day 3.
Intel Bets on Dual-Screen Devices
Yesterday we said that large companies usually take turns in the spotlight during large conferences like this. Apparently one day wasn’t enough for Intel—the company also had plenty of products and prototypes to hold our interest a bit longer. One thing was perfectly clear: Intel believes that dual-screen devices are the future of computing. We aren’t quite as certain, but hey, what’s not to love from proofs of concept called things like Honeycomb Glacier and Twin River?
The Best of the Rest
There comes a point in every trade show where our coverage stops having a unifying theme. The keynotes have been presented, the meetings have been had, and our editors were told to wander around the show floor to find interesting hardware. That means there’s a little something for everyone, whether they’re in the market for new mechanical switches or a limited run $1,000 motherboard.
