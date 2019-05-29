Thermaltake Intros S-Series Cases, Pacific CL360 & Floe DX RGB Cooling Kits

Thermaltake today announced its S-Series steel cases, Pacific CL360 Max D5 Hard Tube and Floe DX RGB Series TT Premium Edition cooling products to bolster its display at Computex 2019.

Photo Source: Thermaltake

The S-Series represents two models (S500 and S300) in both tempered glass and plain-sided variations, but the S500 TG gets the spotlight. A rotatable 8-slot card panel represents its primary diversion from design norms, but we expect the riser cables required to address the cards in an upright position will be sold separately, since the lack of any USB 3.1 Gen2 (Type-C) front-panel port generally dictates a lower-budget target market. Users still get two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports in grand entry-level fashion, along with a 4mm glass thickness that should broaden its appeal slightly.

Photo Source: Thermaltake

Thermaltake says its Pacific CL360 Max D5 Hard Tube Water Cooling Kit includes the Riing Duo 12 RGB Radiator Fans, a Pacific W5 RGB CPU Water Block, Pacific PR22-D5 Plus Pump/Reservoir Combo, Pacific CL360 Plus RGB Radiator, a bottle of T1000 Coolant Pure Clear, eight C-Pro G14 PETG 16mm OD Compressions, eight V-Tubler PETG Tubes and other accessories, and that it’s primarily targeted towards first-time open-loop builders who may be confused by the complexity of the market. Hey, as long as it performs well, we’re happy to see a little simplification.

Photo Source: Thermaltake

The firm also updated its Floe Riing closed loop coolers to its DX specification (whatever that means) with its Floe DX RGB Series TT Premium Edition. The new version features digitally addressable RGB lighting with expanded software functionality that, like all of Thermaltake’s recently-released RGB hardware, supports AI Voice Control and Amazon Alexa voice commands. Users can even set the lighting to automatically change to reflect local weather, just in case they don’t get outside often. The Floe DX RGB Series TT Premium Edition will be available in 240mm, 280mm and 360mm fan configurations.