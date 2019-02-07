Cooler Master Launches MM830 Mouse with D-Pad and OLED Display

Cooler Master has launched its new MM830 gaming mouse, featuring an OLED display but also an integrated D-pad. It's available for $79.99

Both the OLED display and the D-pad are located on the MM830’s right, with the former near the front of the mice and the latter in place of standard thumb macros, on top of the textured side grip. The company suggests that this will be effective for MMO players that need extra macro buttons.

The OLED display, measuring in at 96x24 pixels, can be customized to display different bits of information, from just custom text and images to DPI and profiles settings or even statistics like RAM and CPU usage. These settings, along with macro customization and effects for the quad RGB lighting zones on the MM830, can be customized in the Cooler Master portal.

The MM830 is equipped with the Pixart 3360 sensor, capable of up to 24,000 DPI. Cooler Master have also boasted about the mouse’s durability, with a PBT chassis, Omron switches for the left and right click, as well as a Japanese ALPS encoder in the scroll wheel for improved accuracy and reduced jamming and stickiness. However, this has also added considerable heft to the mouse, which weighs in at 122g (without cable, 162g with cable.)