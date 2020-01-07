Cooler Master’s Bringing Back the Spawn Gaming Mouse With an Upgraded Design

Early samples of the updated Cooler Master Spawn. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cooler Master’s beloved Spawn gaming mouse is coming back with a vengeance. That vengeance will come in the form of a lighter design with improved sensor positioning and a special space for an oft overlooked finger.

The Spawn still lives on Cooler Master’s website, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find it. Even Reddit’s been searching.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

About a year ago, Cooler Master threw those Redditors a bone, teasing an “ ultralight edition ” of the Spawn, and they weren’t just trolling. Here at CES 2020, the vendor showed off early samples of its redesigned Spawn and told us it’ll arrive late April for $59.99.

The new design cuts the weight down from 90g to 45g. Very appreciated is a spot for resting your ring finger. For this palm gripper, it was a real luxury, and my ring finger has been dissatisfied by the lack of attention offered by the mouse I brought with me to CES ever since.

More important than comfort -- something I rarely say -- is the updated sensor positioning. A Cooler Master rep told us that customers asked for the sensor to be relocated to a spot between the two main fingers for improved accuracy. So Cooler Master is moving the location of the sensor, a PWM 3889, up closer to the top edge.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Also relocating is the DPI switch, which is going from under the scroll wheel to the Spawn’s underside.

So if you’re one of those gamers who have been calling for the Spawn to do an encore, you’ll soon be rewarded with what should be an even better performance.