Cooler Master Debuts MasterWatt 1200W, 1500W PSUs

At CES last year, we had the chance to take a look at Cooler Master's new Titanium PSUs while their development was still a work in progress. A year has already passed, and it seems the flagship MasterWatt line is ready to hit the market, allowing Cooler Master to enter the Titanium efficiency club and join major players like EVGA and Corsair, which already have in their portfolios Titanium efficiency PSUs that are widely available in all markets.

The new MasterWatt units are made by Enhance Electronics, CM's favorite OEM so far. The design that both units utilize is new, and the platform is digitally controlled in order to offer the higher possible performance. Analog circuits still have much life in them, although digital circuits are the future even in PSUs where technology admittedly advances at a much slower pace compared to other hardware components.

The MasterWatt line will consist initially of only two members with very high capacities, 1.2 kW and 1.5 kW. This means that for the time being, it addresses mostly high-end enthusiast users and not the mid- and lower-end categories. Hopefully in the near future they will also release smaller capacity units, which are much more popular among users.

According to CM the new PSUs use a 3D circuit design, something that mitigates energy loss and also --by dint of taking up less physical space -- enables better airflow inside the PSU. The cooling fans (Silencio FP) have 135 mm diameter and promise a very silent operation, something that is also backed up by the decreased energy losses of this highly efficient platform. On top of that, the PSUs use a fully modular cabling design featuring specially-designed cables, with heavy duty connectors on the PSU side that can handle increased amperage (up to 1.5x more) compared to normal connectors. The rest of the features include a semi-passive operation and the ability to switch between multiple and single +12V rail modes.

What most of you will find very fascinating is the Cooler Master Connect application, which is compatible with Windows, Android and iOS devices, through which you can get real-time data from the PSU and control multiple parameters related to its operation. Besides the mobile application, Cooler Master will also offer a desktop application, featuring similar functionality including logging capabilities, which can be proven highly useful in case you want to thoroughly examine the PSU's operation.

The MasterWatt units are scheduled to hit the market into the first quarter (Q1) of 2016.

Model MPZ-C001-AFBATMPZ-F001-AFBAT Type ATX 12V, Fully Modular PFC Active PFC (over 0.95 typical) Input Voltage 100-240VAC Input Current 12-6A Input Frequency 47-63 Hz Dimensions 200 x 150 x 86 mm (LxWxH) Fan type 135 mm Silencio FP fan PowerGood Signal 100-500ms Hold Up Time 16ms Average Efficiency 90-94% MTBF 100,000 hours Protections OPP, OVP, OCP, SCP, OTP Safety Standards TUV, CE, FCC, BSMI, EAC, RCM, CCC, KC Connectors MB 20+4 Pin x 1CPU 12V 4+4Pin x 2PCI-e 6+2 Pin x 10 (1500W : 12)SATA x 16 (1500W : 20)4Pin Peripheral x 124Pin Floppy x 1

