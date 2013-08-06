Swiftech Launches a SATA Powered 8-way PWM Splitter

It’s an unfortunate fact that most motherboards don’t offer nearly enough PWM connectors to meet enthusiasts' requirements, especially if a liquid cooling system has been installed. Swiftech’s new SATA powered PWM splitter (8W-PWM-SPL) aims to resolve this problem by allowing up to eight PWM devices to be simultaneously controlled with a single motherboard PWM port.
Although the splitter will work on any 4-pin PWM port, the company recommends using the CPU fan connector since it usually allows a greater range of adjustments than the system or chassis ports.
The Swiftech 8-Way PWM Splitter retails for $9.95. At the time of writing it is currently out of stock on the company’s website.
Tom's incredible attention to detail strikes again. It actually uses a Molex connector, the product's description page makes no mention of SATA.
On the other hand this thing looks real useful, much better than running a half dozen splitters to get PWM fan control.
For those curious or interested, this is indeed a PWM splitter powered by a SATA connector. There are two types, the 4-pin Molex splitter (which shipped with the H220, at least mine did) and now this one. I'm glad to see more of these types of accessories use SATA connectors for power, the last few builds I've done didn't use any Molex except for the splitter, which meant an entire modular "string" of cables needed to be connected for one item. Good on Swiftech for updating this. You can see both versions here:
Instead of actually criticizing THG you should first fully research the item then comment:
Per Swiftechs site it is a SATA power connector based 8 way PWN fan controller.
First off, everything started as one thing then moved to it. Molex was originally a way to power HDDs now it powers a lot of things.
Second, Most modern PSUs have tons of SATA connections so unless you have 4 DVD drives and 6 HDDs (a normal cases amount) you should have plenty since you should have 2 per cable meaning you have 8 total SATA connections.
Unless you have a really old or cheap PSU. Even my 5 year old Corsair TX850W has 8 SATA ports.
Third, I am sure it comes with a molex to SATA adapter. If not go buy one. Its like $3 bucks at most.